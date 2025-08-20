The Bible Verse Germie Bernard Shared with Jam Miller After Miller's Injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama running back Jam Miller went down with an injury over the weekend. One of the Crimson Tide players that has since shared words of encouragement with the team's starting tailback is senior wide receiver Germie Bernard.
"I sent him a Scripture. John 13:7," Bernard said Tuesday during his post-practice press conference. "I just told him, 'I'm praying for you. Just keep your head up. You've got people that's supporting you.'"
John 13:7 reads "Jesus replied, 'You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand,'" in the New International Version. Bernard is not shy about his faith, attributing his leaning on it to a desire to fulfill his purpose in the world.
Miller suffered an upper-body injury this past Saturday during the team's final scrimmage of fall camp. The senior is expected to miss multiple contests and revealed Tuesday that the specific injury he incurred was a dislocated collarbone.
“He’s such a stud. He’ll be a value to our team no matter what right now just because of his demeanor and leadership," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Tuesday. "There’s a presence to him when he’s on the field, so we’ll certainly miss that... But he’s been great. He’s in high spirits."
Bernard has no doubts about the abilities of the available personnel in the running back room. In his words, they're "just going to have to step up," and make plays. The temporary absence of Miller is a loss for the team in more ways than just the run game; Miller is an able receiver and pass blocker.
"We have a great coach [Robert Gillespie] that's coaching the running backs," Bernard said. "He's preparing his guys well. Jam, he's a great leader. He knows what [it takes]. He's helping the guys get ready as well, and those guys wouldn't be here if they couldn't play."
The hope Alabama has is that Miller will not be sidelined for a majority of the coming season, despite the fact that the exact timing for his return to the field had not been determined as of Sunday morning. In the meantime, Grubb spoke about what the offense needed from its running backs for success.
"It's really putting the stress on the offensive line and tight ends. Being physical up front and creating presence. I think when they do that, if we can establish the line of scrimmage, we certainly have the skill players on the outside. The running game will be key to how far this season can go for us."