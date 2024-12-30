'They're Here to Win': Kalen DeBoer on Alabama's NFL Draft Hopefuls Playing in Entire Bowl Game
TAMPA, Fla.–– Bowl opt-outs have become common over the last few years, but Miami Cam Ward got the college football world buzzing when he sat out the second half of the Hurricanes' bowl loss to Iowa State after setting the record for most passing touchdowns in Division I history in the first half.
Ward was a Heisman finalist and will likely be a top-two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Alabama doesn't have any players currently projected that high, but there are several Day 1 and 2 hopefuls that will be playing for the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked Monday morning whether or not Alabama's NFL candidates, like quarterback Jalen Milroe, plan on playing the whole game.
"They’re here to win," DeBoer said. "To compete. To put the best product we can put out there on the football field for four quarters and go out there. So I wouldn’t expect something like that. That’s the way these guys are. Jalen Milroe, as you alluded to, and the other guys, they’re going to go out there just like they always have been and give everything they have. They’ve shown that in practice, so I wouldn’t expect anything different.”
No Alabama players have announced their NFL draft plans yet, but DeBoer said conversations have been happening all month with the coordinators and assistant coaches to give guys the most information to help make the best decision for their futures.
Some guys with eligibility left that have decisions to make include Milroe, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Deontae Lawson, Jah-Marien Latham, Germie Bernard, Domani Jackson, LT Overton and Jaeden Roberts.
" I think a lot of the guys have a good feel of where they’re leaning, but there’s still some decisions that need to be made, and we’re here for them," DeBoer said. "I think they understand that. Of course, our program moving forward is probably better with them if they stay, but that’s for each guy to make his choice. We’re gonna help them through it and the best we can. And I think most of them here, sooner or later, will have that final decision made. The conversations are certainly different now than they were maybe three, four, five years ago as far as with the opportunities and why you might stay compared to what it was before NIL.”
Nick Saban's advice as a head coach was for guys to leave early if they were projected in the first or second round. But NIL adds in a whole new wrinkle where some guys could make more guaranteed money if they stay at Alabama instead of chancing a high pick in the draft. Alabama players will have until Jan. 15 to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
No. 11 Alabama will play its final game of the 2024 season on Tuesday against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
