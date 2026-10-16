Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 7 Game at Tennessee

After suffering its first loss of the season at home against now-No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 10, No. 6 Alabama heads into Knoxville to face No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout his head-coaching career, DeBoer has only dropped back-to-back games twice — 2020 at Fresno State (lost to Nevada then New Mexico) and 2022 at Washington (lost to UCLA then Arizona State). Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide has fallen in each of its last two trips to Knoxville.

Here are three matchups that will decide the 2026 edition of the Third Saturday in October.

George MacIntyre vs. Entire Alabama Defense

It's been quite the first half of October for Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre. Following an injury to starting QB Faizon Brandon, MacIntyre earned his first-career start in the 24-17 road win over Arkansas on Oct. 10, completing 18 of 29 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble.

His second-career start will be at home in one of the sport's most historic rivalries. Alabama was a finalist for the former four-star recruit from Brentwood, Tennessee. Former Alabama and current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees sent MacIntyre the offer.

MacIntyre will have to face an Alabama defense that is simply hungry. The Crimson Tide fell to the Bulldogs last week, and defense — especially in the second half — played a major role. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 22 pass attempts for the night, while the run game combined for 206 yards.

Rebounding after a loss combined with playing an inexperienced quarterback in the Third Saturday in October will have Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's unit foaming at the mouth.

Mal Waldrep vs. Xavier Gilliam and External Factors

Alabama center Racin Delgatty sustained an injury late in the Georgia loss, as head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that he will continue to be evaluated and is day-to-day. Delgatty was listed as questionable on Wednesday's initial availability report, but was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday. He has started all six games at center for the Crimson Tide this season after transferring in from Cal Poly.

Should Delgatty not be able to go, Mal Waldrep would get the nod. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday that Waldrep takes "a ton of reps" at center during practice and that he's "smart, tough and dependable." Waldrep stood out during spring and fall camp, but he fell just short of Will Sanders for the starting left guard job. He'll have the chance to make a name for himself on the national stage, but he has a very tough task ahead.

Tennessee nose tackle Xavier Gilliam is tied for fourth in the SEC in sacks with five and is third in the conference in tackles for loss with 10. He is the leader of a team that currently has the most sacks (24) in the country and is tied for the eighth-most tackles for loss (36).

Additionally, Waldrep will have to snap the ball in Neyland Stadium — one of the loudest environments in all of college football. As previously stated, even though the players and coaches didn't admit it, Alabama struggled with the noise in those past two losses in Knoxille, and Waldrep will have to adapt while playing in cohesion with quarterback Keelon Russell.

London Simmons vs. DeSean Bishop

Similar to Waldrep, it appeared during the spring, summer and early parts of fall practice that London Simmons would take one of the starting spots on the defensive line alongside Bandit Devan Thompkins and nose tackle Terrance Green after earning All-SEC Freshman honors in 2025 as a reserve. But Kedrick Bingley-Jones became the starting defensive tackle, while Simmons was placed behind Green.

That said, Simmons has played in many critical moments during the first half of the season. He's got a great chance to start on Saturday, as Green will not be available due to an injury he reaggravated against Georgia. Also like Waldrep, Simmons will have a tough assignment from the Volunteers.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop's 678 rushing yards rank eighth in the nation. In the last two games, Bishop has combined for 358 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries (6.8 yards per rush).

With an inexperienced quarterback and a stellar running back, it's safe to say the latter will be heavily involved on Saturday. Georgia gashed Alabama on the ground when Green left the game, and Simmons must clog the middle to give the Crimson Tide a chance to stop Bishop.

"They are playing team football," Wommack said on Monday. "They are running the football. They're committed to running the football. They are finding explosive plays off of running the football, and so it's all predicated on them running in their running game and then creating explosives out of their run game, and then the shots that come off of it in the passing game."

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