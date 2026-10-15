Three Alabama Starters Featured on Availability Report for Tennessee Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 6 Alabama football will play its fifth SEC game of the 2026 season on the road against No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama at Tennessee Availability Report | SEC

Wide receiver Coleman-Williams went to the locker room shortly before halftime of last Saturday's loss to Georgia with a knee injury. He was good to go to start the second half, but late in the game, he took a hit to the head and was helped off the field.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that there is a "pretty good chance" Coleman-Williams is unavailable for the Tennessee game due to his knee and head injuries. DeBoer said on Hey Coach Wednesday night that he doesn't expect him to play and that, "He was trying to get to probably the bye week, just with some other things that he had to work through that probably would've limited him this week anyway."

Center Racin Delgatty sustained an injury late in the Georgia loss, as DeBoer said that he will continue to be evaluated and is day-to-day. UA is optimistic that Delgatty could be available by Saturday. He has started all six games at center for the Crimson Tide this season after transferring in from Cal Poly, but should he not be able to go, Mal Waldrep would get the nod.

Nose tackle Terrance Green limped off the field late in the first half and didn't return. His absence was apparent in the second half as the Bulldogs gashed the Crimson Tide in the run game. Green had reaggravated an injury from last week and has been limited in practice.

Edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have missed the Crimson Tide's past three games. Hill has a lower-extremity injury and Umeozulu has turf toe. Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. DeBoer shared on Oct. 5 that Umeozulu will take "probably a couple more weeks," and Hill will "be back this season, but more than likely not this week."

Fellow freshman (JUCO) defensive back Nick Sherman, who is also on the report, will also have to wait to make his debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.

Jeremiah Beaman and Cayden Jones are also featured on the availability report, and they will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis

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