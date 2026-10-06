Tropical Threat Looms Over Alabama-Georgia as SEC Monitors Forecasts

The eyes of the college football world are on Tuscaloosa this week as No. 6 Alabama is set to host No. 2 Georgia Saturday night.

But the focus has shifted to the Gulf in recent days as a tropical system has the potential to cause “a nightmare for everyone involved,” as described by meteorologist James Spann to AL.com .

There is currently a tropical depression that will be named “Isaias” floating in the Gulf of America, and models expect the storm to ramp up into a hurricane in the coming days, with projected landfall on the Alabama coast likely occurring sometime Saturday.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, Spann discussed the very real possibility that the system could impact Tuscaloosa’s top-10 showdown.

“If the European [model] is right, the Alabama-Georgia game would be played in a steady soaking rain, winds gusting 30-40 miles per hour, and the chance at a few isolated tornadoes,” he said. “Which obviously is not ideal for a football game.”

As for how the SEC is handling the weather, the most recent update from the league was the released in a statement on Tuesday.

"Like we do every week at this time, we're keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather," the statement said.

While no changes have been announced, weather scenarios ranging from light showers to kickoff adjustments remain possibilities as officials continue monitoring updated forecast models throughout the week.

With regard to the Crimson Tide’s game prep for the conditions, offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd said that the team has been practicing with a wet ball.

"I've seen them getting the balls wet. We're going to be ready for storms,” Lloyd said. “If it rains, whatever. We're going to be ready for anything that might come our way.”

Spann told AL.com Tuesday that the potential threat is so great that moving the game is “on the table” and called the decision a “nightmare for everybody involved.”

While the threat seems very real, meteorologists have pointed to Wednesday as the point at which accurate forecasts can start to take shape. Spann’s next update is slated for Wednesday morning between 5:30 and 6 a.m. CT.

“It’s simply too early for an impact forecast for any specific point,” Spann said Tuesday.

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