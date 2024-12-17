Three Alabama Football Players Named FWAA Second Team All-Americans
Alabama Football saw three players honored by the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) on Tuesday as offensive linemen Tyler Booker and Parker Brailsford, along with linebacker Jihaad Campbell was named Second Team All-Americans for their 2024 season.
The honor marks Booker's sixth All-American recognition in 2024, adding to his First-Team All-American by CBS Sports, second team honors from the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp and The Athletic.
Booker and Brailsford paved the way for Alabama rushing for 182.7 yards per game. Booker recorded 93 knockdowns and Brailsford 65 while the offense as a whole scored 35.5 points per game, good for 16th in the nation.
Campbell led the Crimson Tide in tackles and fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 106 tackles. He also led the team in sacks with five and tackles for loss for 11.5 while adding two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
The Crimson Tide expects to see all three players active for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa to close the season. Brailsford recently announced his intentions to return to Tuscaloosa for next year, while Booker and Campbell's futures are unknown but both are expected to be projected as first round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.
