What Devan Thompkins is Bringing to Alabama's Pass Rush

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Yhonzae Pierre was presumed to be Alabama's best pass rusher this season after a eight-sack year last season, and while Pierre has been disruptive with four quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss and a sack, it is USC transfer Devan Thompkins that is leading the Crimson Tide in sacks with three through the first three games.

Sophomore outside linebacker Justin Hill couldn't help but smile after Tuesday's practice when asked about the pass rush that Thompkins can generate.

"He’s a very big guy who uses his strength and speed very well," Hill said of Thompkins. "He’s very technical. Leadership wise, we just got done talking, and he’s talking to the group, and he’s a great leader. Everything you could ask for, for sure.”

After a quiet game in his Alabama debut against East Carolina in the season opener with no recorded stats, Thompkins exploded onto the scene with two sacks and a forced fumble in Alabama's win at Kentucky. Then, he added six more tackles and a sack in the win over Florida State.

"Just executing the calls, really," Thompkins said after this two-sack performance against Kentucky. "Going out there trusting my preparation, trusting my teammates, my coaches. Just going out there having fun."

Thompkins looks like he's having fun out on the football field, whether it's disrupting the play or destroying the play with a tackle or sack. His size and skillset allows Alabama to line him up at different places along the defensive front to keep opposing offenses off balance.

Junior offensive lineman William Sanders goes up against Thompkins in practice each week, and he said Thompkins reminds him of the looks he used to get going against former Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan in practice.

"DT, he’s so versatile," Sanders said. "Y’all see on Saturdays, he can play anywhere. Being able to go against him on Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the week, it definitely helps you get your technique better because you don’t have a choice but to get better."

The Crimson Tide added several key pieces on defense from the transfer portal this offseason, and Thompkins has been an impactful addition along with guys like Caleb Woodson and Terrance Green.

Alabama's defensive will be tested this week against a South Carolina offense that has only allowed five sacks through the first three games, but three of those sacks came last week in the Gamecocks' SEC opener against Mississippi State.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is "running the ball as good as I have seen him" according to Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, so the Tide will need Thompkins to keep being a disruptive force up front when the Gamecocks come into Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday.

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