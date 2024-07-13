What was Nick Saban's Best Offense at Alabama?
No offenses are quite alike in college football, even for a coach like Nick Saban during his time at the University of Alabama.
Smart coaches gear the play-calling toward the personnel, and successful ones are always tweaking their schemes in an effort to improve. They know that opposing coaches spend a good part of the offseason trying to figure out ways to get the upper hand, so there's really no such thing as staying put, especially in a league like the Southeastern Conference.
The tricky thing about trying to compare Crimson Tide offenses under Saban is that they evolved dramatically over time, and embraced the changing landscape of the game. Although Alabama was always trying to be “balanced,” which is always a relative term, and would try to “take what the defense gives us,” it became more pace-oriented and less concerned with ball control.
Grind-it-out, four-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust approaches took a back seat to just score points. It wasn’t an overnight process either, although Saban did make a clear philosophical shift to counter rule changes (many implemented to try and curtail him and the Crimson Tide), and embraced spread elements and high-tempo attacks.
The pinnacle of this shift was on display during the 2000 season, with Steve Sarkisian as the offensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide's offense was so potent that it had the potential to score from anywhere on the field, at any time. It also helps explain how a wide receiver could win the Heisman Trophy before a quarterback at Alabama.
Nevertheless, no one can argue with the results, as the Crimson Tide remained in the national championship hunt every season until Saban stepped down after losing in overtime of a College Football Playoff semifinal at the end of the 2023 season.
The following is a look at each Crimson Tide offense since 2007, which is then evaluated and weighed against the other 16. .A couple of quick notes about the team capsules:
- Consensus All-Americans is the NCAA standard, which includes only the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Water Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. A * indicates the player was a unanimous selection.
- The future draft picks are among starters only. So, for example, Josh Jacobs doesn’t count toward that figure since he never really started for the Crimson Tide. The listed starters are straight from the Alabama record book. For shared roles only one player was considered and the total of future draft picks could not exceed 11. For the first-round selections, the player with better draft status was used.
- Major Awards are prominent national honors only. For All-SEC, only the coaches’ first-team selections were used. Major stats and rankings are from the NCAA.
2020 (13-0)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Landon Dickerson, C ; * Najee Harris, RB; Mac Jones, QB *; Alex Leatherwood, OL; * DeVonta Smith, WR
• Future draft picks (First Round): 9 (7)
• Major Awards: Heisman Trophy (DeVonta Smith); Maxwell Award (Smith); Walter Camp Player of the Year (Smith); Fred Biletnikoff Award (Smith); Outland Trophy (Alex Leatherwood); Doak Walker Award (Najee Harris); Johnny Unitas Golden Arm (Mac Jones); Rimington Award (Landon Dickerson); Joe Moore Award (line)
• All-SEC: Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Najee Harris
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (DeVonta Smith); SEC Athlete of the Year (Smith); Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson); Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Mac Jones); Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Jones)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 561.3 (5); Scoring 48.5 (2); Rushing 168.3 (39); Pass Eff. 211.8 (1)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.9 (15)
• Starters: LT Alex Leatherwood, LG Deonte Brown, C Landon Dickerson, RG Emil Ekiyor Jr., RT Evan Neal, TE Miller Forristall, QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR John Metchie III.
• Coordinator: Steve Sarkisian
2018 (14-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: Jerry Jeudy, WR; Tua Tagovailoa, QB; * Jonah Williams, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 10 (7)
• Major Awards: Maxwell Award (Tua Tagovailoa); Walter Camp Player of the Year (Tagovailoa); Fred Biletnikoff Award (Jerry Jeudy)
• All-SEC: Jonah Williams, Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Tua Tagovailoa); Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Jonah Williams); Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Hale Hentges)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 522.0 (6); Scoring 45.6 (3); Rushing 198.4 (42); Pass Effc. 197.3 (1)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.9 (T11)
• Starters: LT Jonah Williams, LG Deonte Brown/Lester Cotton Sr., C Ross Pierschbacher, RG Alex Leatherwood, RT Jedrick Wills Jr., TE Hale Hentges/Irv Smith Jr., QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Damien Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Henry Ruggs III, WR DeVonta Smith.
• Coordinator: Michael Locksley
2019 (11-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 10 (8)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alex Leatherwood, Jerry Jeudy (Jaylen Waddle as RS)
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 510.8 (6); Scoring 47.2 (2); Rushing 168.5 (56); Pass Eff. 199.6 (1)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.8 (T4)
• Starters: LT Alex Leatherwood, LG Evan Neal, C Landon Dickerson, RG Deonte Brown, RT Jedrick Wills Jr., TE Miller Forristall, QB Tua Tagovailoa/Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Henry Ruggs III, WR DeVonta Smith.
• Coordinator: Steve Sarkisian
2021 (13-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: Evan Neal, OL; Bryce Young, QB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 6 (3) so far
• Major Awards: Heisman Trophy (Bryce Young); Maxwell Award (Young); Davey O’Brien Award (Young)
• All-SEC: Bryce Young, Brian Robinson Jr., Jameson Williams, Evan Neal
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Bryce Young)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 488.2 (7); Scoring 39.9 (6); Rushing 150.0 (75); Pass Eff. 166.5 (7)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.0 (T22)
• Starters: LT Evan Neal, LG Javion Cohen, C Darrian Dalcourt, RG Emil Ekiyor Jr., RT Chris Owens, TE Cameron Latu, QB Bryce Young, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jameson Williams, WR John Metchie III, WR Slade Bolden.
• Coordinator: Bill O’Brien
2009 (14-0)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Mark Ingram II, RB; Mike Johnson, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (3)
• Major Awards: Heisman Trophy (Mark Ingram II)
• All-SEC: Mike Johnson, Mark Ingram II
• SEC honors: Offensive Player of the Year (Mark Ingram II)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 403.0 (42); Scoring 32.1(22); Rushing 215.1 (12); Pass Eff. 138.5 (24)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.6 (14)
• Starters: LT James Carpenter, LG Mike Johnson, C William Vlachos, RG Barrett Jones, RT Drew Davis, TE Colin Peak, QB Greg McElroy, RB Mark Ingram, HB Preston Dial, WR Julio Jones, WR Marquis Maze, WR Darius Hanks, TE Michael Williams.
• Coordinator: Jim McElwain
2022 (11-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 6 (3) so far
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Emil Ekiyor Jr.,
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 477.1 (11); Scoring 41.7 (3); Rushing 195.3 (30); Pass Eff. 158.3 (13)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.1 (T26)
• Starters: LT Tyler Steen, LG Javion Cohen, C Darrian Dalcourt/Seth McLaughlin, RG Emil Ekiyor Jr., RT JC Latham, TE Cameron Latu, QB Bryce Young, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Ja'Corey Brooks, WR Jermaine Burton, WR Traeshon Holden/Kobe Prentice
• Coordinator: Bill O’Brien
2012 (13-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: Barrett Jones, C; * Chance Warmack, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 9 (3)
• Major Awards: William V. Campbell Trophy (Barrett Jones); Rimington Award (Barrett Jones)
• All-SEC: Chance Warmack, D.J. Fluker, Barrett Jones, Eddie Lacy
• SEC honors: Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Barrett jones)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 445.5 (31); Scoring 38.7 (12); Rushing 227.5 (16); Pass Eff. 174.3 (1)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.0 (4)
• Starters: LT Cyrus Kouandjio, LG Chance Warmack, C Barrett Jones, RG Anthony Steen, RT D.J. Fluker, TE Michael Williams, TE Brian Vogler, QB AJ McCarron, RB Eddie Lacy, WR Amari Cooper, WR Kevin Norwood.
• Coordinator: Doug Nussmeier
2016 (14-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Cam Robinson, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 9 (3)
• Major Awards: Outland Trophy (Cam Robinson)
• All-SEC: Cam Robinson, ArDarius Stewart, Jalen Hurts
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Jalen Hurts); Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Cam Robinson)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 455.3 (23); Scoring 38.8 (16); Rushing 245.0 (12); Pass Eff. 143.3 (34)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.3 (34)
• Starters: LT Cam Robinson, LG Ross Pierschbacher, C Bradley Bozeman, RG Korren Kirven, RT Jonah Williams, TE O.J. Howard, QB Jalen Hurts, RB Damien Harris, WR ArDarius Stewart, WR Calvin Ridley, WR Gehrig Dieter.
• Coordinator: Lane Kiffin
2014 (12-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Amari Cooper, WR
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (2)
• Major Awards: Fred Biletnikoff Award (Amari Cooper)
• All-SEC: Amari Cooper, Arie Kouandjio
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Amari Cooper)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 484.5 (17); Scoring 36.9 (15); Rushing 206.6 (35); Pass Eff. 155.7 (10)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.5 (47)
• Starters: LT Cam Robinson, LG Arie Kouandjio, C Ryan Kelly, RG Leon Brown, RT Austin Shepherd, TE Brian Vogler, FB Jalston Fowler, QB Blake Sims, RB T.J. Yeldon, XWR Amari Cooper, HWR Christion Jones, ZWR DeAndrew White.
• Coordinator: Lane Kiffin
2011 (12-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Barrett Jones, OL * Trent Richardson, RB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (3)
• Major Awards: Outland Trophy (Barrett Jones); Doak Walker Award (Trent Richardson); Wuerffel Award (Jones)
• All-SEC: Barrett Jones, William Vlachos, Trent Richardon
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Trent Richardson); Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Barrett Jones); Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Jones)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 429.6 (31); Scoring 43.9 (20); Rushing 214.5 (16); Pass Eff. 142.5 (35)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.0 (T5)
• Starters: LT Barrett Jones, LG Chance Warmack, C William Vlachos, RG Alfred McCullough, RT D.J. Fluker, TE Michael Williams, TE Brad Smelley, QB A.J. McCarron, RB Trent Richardson, WR Marquis Maze, WR Brandon Gibson.
• Coordinator: Jim McElwain
2015 (14-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Derrick Henry, RB; Ryan Kelly, C
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (3)
• Major Awards: Heisman Trophy (Derrick Henry); Maxwell Award (Henry); Doak Walker Award (Henry); Rimington Award (Ryan Kelly); Joe Moore Award (line)
• All-SEC: Cam Robinson, Ryan Kelly, Derrick Henry
• SEC honors: SEC Offensive Player of the Year (Derrick Henry); Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Ryan Kelly); Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Kelly)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 427.1 (45); Scoring 35.1 (30); Rushing 199.9 (32); Pass Eff.143.5 (34)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.2 (T27)
• Starters: LT Cam Robinson, LG Ross Pierschbacher, C Ryan Kelly, RG Alphonse Taylor, RT Dominick Jackson, TE O.J. Howard, QB Jake Coker, RB Derrick Henry, WR AdDarius Stewart, WR Calvin Ridley, WR Richard Mullaney.
• Coordinator: Lane Kiffin
2017 (13-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 6 (2)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Jonah Williams, Calvin Ridley
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 444.1 (29); Scoring 37.1 (15); Rushing 250.6 (13); Pass Eff. 156.0 (10)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.6 (1)
• Starters: LT Jonah Williams, LG Ross Pierschbacher, C Bradley Bozeman, RG Lester Cotton Sr., RT Matt Womack, TE Hale Hentges, QB Jalen Hurts, RB Damien Harris, WR Calvin Ridley, WR Robert Foster, WR Cam Sims.
• Coordinator: Michael Locksley
2010 (10-3)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (5)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: James Carpenter, Julio Jones
• SEC honors: Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year (Greg McElroy)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 444.1 (22); Scoring 35.7 (18); Rushing 182.9 (29); Pass Eff. 167.8 (5)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.8 (T67)
• Starters: WR Julio Jones, LT James Carpenter, LG Chance Warmack, C William Vlachos, RG Barrett Jones, RT D.J. Fluker, HB Preston Dial, QB Greg McElroy, RB Mark Ingram, WR Darius Hanks, WR Marquis Maze.
• Coordinator: Jim McElwain
2013 (11-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: Cyrus Kouandjio, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 9 (3)
• Major Awards: Maxwell Award (AJ McCarron); Johnny Unitas Golden Arm (McCarron)
• All-SEC: Cyrus Kouandjio, T.J. Yeldon (Christion Jones RS)
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 454.1 (33); Scoring 38.2 (17); Rushing 205.6 (25); Pass Eff. 164.5 (7)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.3 (22)
• Starters: QB AJ McCarron, WR Amari Cooper, WR Christion Jones/Kevin Norwood, WR DeAndrew White, C Ryan Kelly, RT Austin Shephard, LT Cyrus Kouandjio, RG Anthony Steen/Leon Brown, LG Arie Kouandjio, TE Brian Vogler, TE O.J. Howard, RB T.J. Yeldon.
• Coordinator: Doug Nussmeier
2023 (12-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 3 (1) so far
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: JC Latham
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 393.1 (56); Scoring 34.0 (23); Rushing 172.6 (46); Pass Effic. 163.42 (11)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.8 (11)
• Starters: LT Kadyn Proctor, LG Tyler Booker, C Seth McLaughlin, RG Jaeden Roberts, RT LC Latham, TE CJ Dippre, QB Jalen Milroe, RB Jase McLellan, WR Jermaine Burton, WR Isaiah Bond, WR Malik Benson/Ja'Corey Brooks
• Coordinator: Tommy Rees
2008 (12-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: Antoine Caldwell, C; * Andre Smith, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 5 (2)
• Major Awards: Outland Trophy (Andre Smith)
• All-SEC: Andre Smith
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 355.79 (63); Scoring 30.1 (35); Rushing 184.6 (30); Pass Eff. 124.1 (65)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 0.7 (31)
• Starters: LT Andre Smith, LG Mike Johnson, C Antoine Caldwell, RG Marlon Davis, RT Drew Davis, TE Travis McCall, TE Nick Walker, TE Preston Dial, QB John Parker Wilson, RB Glen Coffee, WR Mike McCoy, WR Marquis Maze, WR Nikita Stover, WR Julio Jones.
• Coordinator: Jim McElwain
2007 (7-6*)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 4 (1)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Andre Smith
• SEC honors: Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Andre Smith)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 373.8 (75); Scoring 27.1 (64); Rushing 149.2 (60); Pass Eff. 115.9 (86)
• Turnovers average (ranking): 1.7 (49)
• Starters: LT Andre Smith, LG Justin Britt, C Antoine Caldwell, RG Marlon Davis, RT Mike Johnson, TE Travis McCall, TE Nick Walker, TE Preston Dial, QB John Parker Wilson, RB Terry Grant, RB Glen Coffee, RB Jimmy Johns, FB Baron Huber, WR D.J. Hall, WR Keith Brown, WR Mike McCoy, WR Nikita Stover, WR Matt Caddell.
• Coordinator: Major Applewhite
This is the fourth of five bonus stories to The Saban 250.
