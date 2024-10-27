Where Alabama Ranks After Shutting Out Missouri
The Alabama Crimson Tide played one of its best games of the season on Saturday, defeating the Missouri Tigers 34-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to get back into the win column. The shutout victory keeps the Crimson Tide's hopes of making the College Football Playoffs alive as they're on thin ice after dropping two games in September.
Alabama entered the weekend ranked No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. Did the Crimson Tide move up after it's emphatic victory?
The Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll and is now ranked No. 14 in the nation. The AP Top 25 Poll will be released shortly for the new week.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, (53), 8-0, 1349
2. Georgia, (1), 6-1, 1270
3. Penn State, 7-0, 1239
4. Ohio State, 6-1, 1160
5. Miami (FL), 8-0, 1136
6. Texas, 7-1, 1096
7. Tennessee, 6-1, 987
8. Clemson, 6-1, 942
9. Notre Dame, 7-1. 853
10. Iowa State, 7-0, 846
11. Texas A&M, 7-1, 806
12. BYU, 8-0, 786
13. Indiana, 8-0, 741
14. Alabama, 6-2. 619
15. Kansas State, 7-1, 533
16. LSU, 6-2, 530
17. Pittsburgh, 7-0, 495
18. Ole Miss, 6-2, 475
19. Boise State, 6-1, 459
20. SMU, 7-1, 346
21. Army, 7-0, 278
22. Washington State, 7-1, 160
23. Missouri, 6-2, 114
24. Illinois, 6-2, 89
25. Memphis, 7-1, 76
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado 75, Tulane 27, Louisiana 14, Vanderbilt 13, Navy 10, UNLV 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 3, Duke 3, Arkansas 3, Louisville 2, James Madison 2, Michigan 1.
This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 Poll when it's released.