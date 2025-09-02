Where Did Alabama Football Fall in the Polls After Losing to Florida State
Alabama football opened the season with a brutal defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. The Crimson Tide fell 31-17 on the road in the first game of the 2025 season and subsequently fell in the coaches poll 12-spots and is now ranked No. 20 in the nation.
Alabama's drop to No. 20 is its lowest ranking in the coaches poll since the program was unranked in 2008.
The Crimson Tide dropped 13-spots in The AP Top 25 Poll, falling to No. 21 after the opening game loss. It's Alabama's lowest ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll since being ranked No. 24 in the 2008 preseason edition.
USA Today Coaches Poll - Sept. 2, 2025
(Ranking, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, 1-0, 1666
2. Penn State, 1-0, 1574
3. Georgia, 1-0, 1518
4. LSU, 1-0, 1469
5. Oregon, 1-0, 1381
6. Texas, 0-1, 1339
7. Miami (FL), 1-0, 1304
8. Clemson, 0-1, 1067
9. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1038
10. Arizona State, 1-0, 957
11. South Carolina, 1-0, 915
12. Illinois, 1-0, 909
13. Michigan, 1-0, 725
14. Ole Miss, 1-0, 668
15. Florida, 1-0, 638
17. Tennessee, 1-0, 563
18. Iowa State, 2-0, 518
19. Florida State, 1-0, 491
20. Alabama, 0-1, 390
21. Indiana, 1-0, 369
22. Texas A&M, 1-0, 363
23. Texas Tech, 1-0, 253
24. Oklahoma, 1-0, 251
25. BYU, 1-0, 163
Others receiving votes: Utah 117: Louisville 95: Missouri 88: Kansas State 79: Tulane 45: USC 41: Auburn 41: TCU 33: Iowa 23: Navy 17: Georgia Tech 17: Nebraska 13: Memphis 11: South Florida 9: Kansas 4: Washington 3: Vanderbilt 2: FIU 1
The AP Top 25 Poll
(Ranking, First Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, 55, 1-0, 1636
2. Penn State, 7, 1-0, 1558
3. LSU, 3, 1-0, 1514
4. Georgia, 1-0, 1410
5. Miami (FL), 1-0, 1360
6. Oregon, 1, 1-0, 1302
7. Texas, 0-1, 1293
8. Clemson, 0-1, 1135
9. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1068
10. South Carolina, 1-0, 882
11. Illinois, 1-0, 855
12. Arizona State, 1-0, 850
13. Florida, 1-0, 737
14. Florida State, 1-0, 705
15. Michigan, 1-0, 686
16. Iowa State, 2-0, 566
17. SMU, 1-0, 561
18. Oklahoma, 1-0, 519
19. Texas A&M, 1-0, 424
20. Ole Miss, 1-0, 393
21. Alabama, 0-1, 360
22. Tennessee, 1-0, 339
23. Indiana, 1-0, 257
24. Texas Tech, 1-0, 247
25. Utah, 1-0, 227
Others receiving votes:
BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.