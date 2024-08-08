Which Freshmen Will Make an Impact for Alabama Football this Season? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss which freshmen could make an early impact for Alabama football this season after getting to watch portions of the Crimson Tide's fall camp practices and speaking to coaches and players.
Alabama football has officially completed a week of fall camp. Under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, the team has switched to morning practices, and DeBoer rewarded the players for the first week with an ice cream truck after Wednesday's practice.
Nick Saban didn't leave the cupboard bare for DeBoer, in fact, it's a well-stocked roster at almost every position. Alabama has one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the country, which sometimes leads people to think that freshmen won't see the field. But that simply isn't true.
There are several Crimson Tide freshmen in contention for starting spots or significant roles on the team. Cornerback is the position with the least returning experience, and three freshmen have been drawing praise throughout fall camp: Zabien Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey.
On the offensive side of the ball, Caleb Odom and Ryan Williams are two talented wide receivers that likely won't be starting, but will be in rotation at receiver. And redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby has been taking the first-team reps at right tackle through the first week of fall camp.