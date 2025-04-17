Which NFL Team is Jalen Milroe 'Ready to Go' to if Drafted There?
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one week away from walking across the 2025 NFL Draft stage in Green Bay and beginning his next chapter.
Milroe has logged visits with a plethora of NFL teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and more. But his meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which occurred before Alabama's Pro Day, still really stands out to him.
"I'll be ready to go," Milroe told CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo when asked about the possibility of being drafted by the Steelers. "The amount of pieces that they have, a head coach that understands the offensive scheme and is defensive-minded. ... Also, [Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's] winning experience. He's always had a winning record.
"That winning edge, winning spirit, the culture as well. There's definitely a lot of great pieces of being a Steeler. But of course, you know, I can't choose where I go, but when I did visit with them, they came out impressed, by me as a person, and of course, an athlete and quarterback as well."
Milroe wasn't exaggerating about Tomlin, as he's never had a losing record in the 18 years of being Pittsburgh's head coach. Additionally, Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to 12 playoff appearances during that span with two trips to the Super Bowl, including a victory during the 2008-09 season.
A couple of the "great pieces" in Pittsburgh are 7-time Pro Bowler and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and Alabama legend and 5-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers lost former Crimson Tide standout running back Najee Harris to free agency, but gained 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf to pair alongside fellow athletic pass-catcher George Pickens.
Pittsburgh's current 2025 draft picks: No. 21 (Round 1), No. 83 (Round 3), No. 123 (Round 4), No. 156 (Round 5), No. 185 (Round 6) and No. 229 (Round 7).
As Milroe previously stated, he doesn't exactly have full control as to where he'll end up in a week. That said, the dual-threat has been perhaps the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 class as mock drafts have him all over the place across multiple days of the draft.
However, whether Milroe ends up on a team as the starter, second-string or third-string, he's prepared for any outcome in any organization.
"I'm able to have a expectation of myself to have a growth mindset, not a fixed mindset," Milroe told DeArdo. "That's how I'm coming in. Despite anything, whenever I have a rep, it's all about maximizing that rep, no matter what it is. If I get all the reps or if I get two reps, any rep that I have is going to be about being the best version of myself.
"So, I'm not really necessarily looking at where I'm at on the depth chart. I'm just looking at earning the trust of the guys in the locker room and earning the respect of everyone there."
Milroe is one of 11 former Alabama players aiming to be selected during the 2025 NFL Draft and was one of nine who were invited to the NFL Combine. Milroe, along with linebacker Jihaad Campbell and offensive guard Tyler Booker, are the three Crimson Tide products attending the annual event on April 24-26 in Green Bay.