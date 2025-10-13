Why Alabama is Optimistic to Start Seeing More from RB Daniel Hill
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Daniel Hill hauled in his first career receiving touchdown on what proved to be the game-winning drive in Alabama's 27-24 victory at Missouri on Saturday.
All six of Hill's rushing attempts came in the second half. He got the majority of his carries late in the fourth quarter after starting running back Jam Miller exited the game with a concussion. He finished with 16 yards on the ground and the receiving touchdown.
At 6-1, 244 pounds, Hill is Alabama's most physically imposing running back. He was spoken very highly of by coaches and teammates throughout the offseason, but he hasn't ever really gotten going so far in his sophomore season with just 12 total carries. He didn't even play against Georgia.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb explained on Monday why Hill hasn't seen as much playing time as expected through the Crimson Tide's first six games.
"Daniel’s a guy that’s unfortunately been a little bit dinged up through the first part of the year," Grubb said. "I don’t know if there was a guy we were more optimistic about coming out of spring ball than Daniel. We’re hoping that that starts to show up a little bit more here and obviously takes some of the load off of Jam."
Miller's status for Tennessee this week is uncertain. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he will be going through concussion protocol this week. Miller missed Alabama's first three games with a collarbone injury, but still leads the team with 267 rushing uards on the season. If Miller is unable to go, Hill will likely see more reps alongside redshirt freshman Kevin Riley.
Hill is a running back that can be utilized in a multitude of ways. Alabama trusts him in pass protection. His size allows him to play like a power back, but his athleticism can be a weapon in the passing game as well.
"He’s a really bright player," Grubb said. "I think Daniel is a guy… I know Daniel is a guy that understands pressure pickups. He’s very good at pass protection. He’s got incredibly good hands. A lot of people probably don’t know that about Daniel, but he’s a good athlete. He was like a state champion 300-meter hurdle guy. It’s kind of wild some of the stuff he can do. We certainly trust him to do all those things."
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been playing a high level and is now one of the favorites to win the Heisman, but having a successful running game is important to taking pressure off Simpson and creating offensive balance as the Crimson Tide continues to make its way through a daunting schedule starting with Tennessee this Saturday.
Tennessee's defense has been susceptible to both the run and the pass. The Volunteers are dead last in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up an average of 29.3 points per game. Syracuse, Eastern Tennessee, UAB and Arkansas all rushed for 230+ yards against the Vols.
Hill and Alabama's running backs will have the opportunity to exploit the Tennessee defense. No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 11 Tennessee this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.