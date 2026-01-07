Alabama Standout Freshman Re-Signs With Crimson Tide for 2026

Alabama offensive tackle Michael Carroll is re-signing with the Crimson Tide for 2026, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Carroll earned Freshman All-SEC Team honors by the league coaches after seeing time in 13 games with five starts, while expanding on his role each week. Carroll made the news official on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Alabama's offensive line underwent constant substitutions early in the season, and it got to a point where Carroll was competing with right tackle Wilkin Formby at his position. But after numerous other combinations, Alabama seemed to have finally found its solution to the right side of the offensive line, as Carroll played tackle, while Formby was at guard.

As of Jan. 7, Formby is one of five offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal, joining Roq Montgomery, Olaus Alinen, Joseph Ionata and Micah DeBose. Additionally, Geno VanDeMark, Kam Dewberry and Jaeden Roberts are out of collegiate eligibility, and Parker Brailsford and Kadyn Proctor have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

In other words, Carroll is the only 2026 Alabama offensive lineman with any starting experience. Here's who he'll be leading in the offensive line room next season: William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Arkel Anugwom, Jackson Lloyd, plus incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and Tyrell Miller.

“What he’s done as a true freshman is really impressive," offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic told BamaCentral before the Rose Bowl. "It's hard to be a true freshman and play at this level of football. He's another guy who kept showing flashes, just kept getting better and earning the trust."

Carroll was a consensus five-star recruit, viewed as the top interior offensive lineman in the nation out of IMG Academy. Though recruited to play on the interior, his athleticism allowed him to transition quickly to tackle, a move that proved necessary as the season unfolded.

"We played him a little bit early in the season, and he was showing good reps, and he got to the point where we felt like he was one of our five best, and we needed to get him on the field," Kapilovic said. "He’s still got a huge ceiling of development for him that he can become this really exceptional player. But what he's been able to handle as a true freshman has been impressive.”

It was unknown how much Carroll would play this season, as is often the case with offensive linemen adjusting to the SEC level. Carroll cited the leadership from the veterans on the line, including left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who started as a freshman two years ago, as being a catalyst for his success this season.

"We have so many older guys, so it's just helped me develop in so many ways, from my maturity level to my skills on the football field," Carroll told BamaCentral before the Rose Bowl. "The physical aspect was challenging, but also the mental aspect of learning the entire college playbook was definitely difficult, but Alabama did such a good job preparing me.

"I'm ready to step into that leadership role," Carroll said. "I want to be a vocal leader heading into next year."

