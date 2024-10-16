Why Tennessee Became a 'Big Week' Personally for One Alabama Assistant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Tennessee week now has an extra special meaning for one Alabama assistant.
"We had our baby girl last night, so this is a big week for many reasons," Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson said Wednesday after practice.
Robinson was sitting down to dinner on Tuesday night getting ready to prep for practice when he got a call from his wife Kaley that her water broke.
"So I got in the car, told Coach {Kane] Wommack, drove home, picked her up and we went to the hospital," he said. "And we were there all night. I came straight from the hospital back here. I wanted to be ready for this game."
Robinson's excitement of becoming a father was evident by the smile on his face, and he was planning on heading straight from practice back to the hospital to be with his wife and newborn daughter. But he said his mind is in the football building, making sure his players are ready for the test at No. 11 Tennessee this weekend. He knows his wife is being well taken care of by his mom and mother-in-law, who are both nurses.
Most importantly, Robinson said his baby girl is healthy.
The Alabama assistant has been wearing a light blue shirt on the sideline during games this season and joked earlier this year that he would switch to pink once his daughter was born. We'll have to wait and see if the Alabama equipment staff can find an approved pink shirt for Robinson to wear this Saturday against Tennessee.
"When it comes to this game, it's evident just with the passion– you hear it from every corner on our side, their side– it's going to be a passionate environment, and I'm excited for it."
