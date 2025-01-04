Tim Keenan III Returning to Alabama for 2025 Season
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III announced via his Instagram on Saturday that he's returning to the Crimson Tide for another season.
The redshirt junior has one year of eligibility remaining and has the ultimate goal of winning the National Championship next season.
Keenan is the second draft-eligible player to announce his return to the Crimson Tide, joining fellow defensive lineman LT Overton, who did so on Jan. 1.
Keenan finished this season with 40 tackles including a team-runner-up eight for loss, while also logging 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. His efforts in the trenches often created gaps for Alabama linebackers Jihaad Campbell, Que Robinson and Deontae Lawson to run through.
Perhaps the best game of the season by the 6-foot-2, 326-pounder from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Ala., came against South Florida, when he recorded a career-high nine tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss (-12 yards) and 1.5 sacks (-10 yards), helping him become named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
"[We had] just the mindset of, don't get stopped, I gotta get home," Keenan said after defeating South Florida. "Pressure makes diamonds... I love moments like that, because everybody is looking for somebody to be the play, and it's like, why not me? So, just being able to have that mindset, I'm gonna make something happen, I'm gonna make a play."
Defensive line coach Freddie Roach was effusive in his praise for Keenan in the days leading up to the USF matchup. A presumption that Roach is not among those who might have been surprised by Keenan's performance and leadership under the lights that Saturday night would be a safe one.
"He's a tremendous guy," Roach said after blowing out the Bulls. "Comes in every day, works his butt off. He had a great season last year. He's started off on the right foot now [this season]. Helps the young guys out too, I think that's the big part. Kinda letting them understand what the standard is, what is accepted and what's not. I'd take 10 of him. The kid's unbelievable... You appreciate that as a coach."