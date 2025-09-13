Instant Analysis: No. 19 Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football has two wins in two years against Wisconsin (2-1), and is now 3-0 against the Badgers all time, after a 38-14 showing Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The No. 19 Crimson Tide (2-1) led 21-0 at the half and its biggest lead in the game was 28 points.
Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams made his return following an absence from last weekend's home win over ULM. He caught five passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to begin the third quarter.
"I think he was just hungry to get back out there and do what he does. So this last week he wanted to be better then he was in week one, so he went back to work," head coach Kalen DeBoer said about Williams' performance. It was good to see him and Ty connect... They were very intentional to make sure the timing of those routes was good all week long in practice, and they went out and executed."
"Just being out there with the guys, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else," Williams said. "We’re just playing for each other and playing at a high level. As long as we play for each other, you see what happens."
Simpson was 24-for-29 through the air with 382 yards and four touchdowns. He has looked every bit the part as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback over the past two games, performing in a fashion that has been nothing short of dominant.
"The last two games [he's] slowed the game down, just stayed within himself, just where his head's moving, where he's seeing and going through his read progressions. He's been so disciplined on it," DeBoer said. "I think it continues to feed on itself when he stays the course and trusts the guys around him."
Alabama's running game was perhaps the only issue against the Badgers. It was a problem against Florida State, and the Crimson Tide's running backs amassed just 45 yards against Wisconsin. Whatever problems there may be, Simpson doesn't want to see changes in the positives of the team's
"I though we’ve been really, really intentional these last few weeks in practice, and now we’ve just got to keep it going," Simpson said. "We’ve got a tough couple games in the stretch coming up, and we’ve got to be more intentional than we ever have been.”