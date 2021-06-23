Alabama Football 2021 Transfer Tracker

As the start of the 2021 college season approaches, a look at whom the Crimson Tide added and lost through offseason transfers

If their Alabama football team photos sessions were accurate, and there's no reason to believe that they weren't, the Crimson Tide's latest additions through the transfer portal already have their assigned jersey numbers.

Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o will wear No. 10 with the Crimson Tide after sporting No. 11 for the Volunteers.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams has gone from the No. 6 he had with the Buckeyes to No. 1 with the Crimson Tide offense (freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has the number with the defense).

While Alabama will still have some roster movement prior to the start of fall camp (check out the BamaCentral eligibility tracker for the latest numbers), there are two things that are already obvious about the kind of players Nick Saban will aim to add under the new NCAA transfer rules:

1) Players with whom he's already familiar.

Both Williams and To'o To'o were heavily recruited by the Crimson Tide out of high school.

To'o To'o was in similar version of the Alabama defense while playing for former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee.

2) Players who fill a need.

Saban has long had the policy regarding adding junior college players that they have the potential to challenge for starting job from day one, or fill an obvious need/void in the depth chart.

This will be similar.

"Now that it is a rule, we're going to adapt to it and make it an advantage for us," Saban said in the spring. "I think what's going to happen as you see how often in a lot of leagues, you know the good players go to a good team and the bad players leave good teams because they're not playing. So is that going to make the rich get richer? I don't know. You can decide that, but we will only look for transfers that can really, that are going to help our team be better. So, that means we have to have a need for them.

"They have to be better than a guy is that we have in the program right now at their position. And so we'll be selective and how we choose guys, we're still going to recruit quality players that we can develop in the program. I don't think it's going to change our philosophy on that, because if we save spots to be able to do this, then what happens with the guys that leave your program? You just replace them with guys from other programs who probably … I don't think we're going to have our best players on our team want to leave Alabama. I mean we do a great job here of helping players develop be more successful in life. Lots of player development, you know, most guys that have left here, call back 100 times wanting to come back."

Scholarship Additions

Henry To'o To'o, linebacker, Tennessee

Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Ohio State

Scholarship Departures

Ben Davis, linebacker: Texas

Kyle Edwards, running back: Still in transfer portal

Kevin Harris, linebacker: Georgia Tech

Ale Kaho, linebacker: UCLA

Keilan Robinson, running back: Texas

Eddie Smith, safety: Illinois

Ishmael Sopsher, defensive tackle: Southern California

Brandon Turnage, safety: Georgia

Ronald Williams, cornerback: Michigan State

Non-Scholarship Additions

Jack Martin, punter: Troy

Non-Scholarship Departures

Joseph Bulovas, kicker: Vanderbilt

Joshua Lanier, wide receiver: Jackson State

This story will be updated as necessary