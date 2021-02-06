2022 DE Walter Bob Jr. Discusses Commitment to Alabama: "It's A Great Opportunity For My Future"

Alabama might have found a diamond in the rough with Louisiana native Walter Bob Jr.

It didn't take long for Walter Bob Jr. to make up his mind.

The Acadiana High School (Lafayette, La.) defensive end committed to the University of Alabama on the spot this past Monday after receiving an offer from Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

"I kinda knew something was up when coach Golding and my coach had been having conversations over the last few weeks," Bob told Bama Central. "After talking to coach Golding, I knew I wanted to commit. I was down with it pretty quick.

"Our conversation was great. He told me he loved watching my highlights and that I was a really good player. It's just amazing to have this opportunity in my life."

After a junior season that saw 54 total tackles, 31 solo stops, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles. His efforts helped pave the way for the Rams to win their second straight LHSAA Class 5A state title.

Before the Crimson Tide, Bob only had one other scholarship offer from Arkansas State. Once the 2020 reigning national champions came calling, he says he knew he couldn't turn that down.

"I love Alabama," Bob said. "Their defense is outstanding. They run a 4-3 defense and I feel like I fit into that. It's just a great opportunity for my future."

Since his commitment to the Crimson Tide, Power Five powerhouses Penn State and Florida have now offered him, along with Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Lafayette, and Marshall.

"Alabama," Bob added. "That's the place where I want to be at."

Acadiana coach Matt McCullough says the sky is the limit for the 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end.

"He's an extremely gifted athlete," McCullough told Bama Central. "He also works extremely hard. I think his upside is gigantic. He has a big, long frame that he can add a lot of weight to. Moves well. He is just one of those guys that is going to be a really good college football player."

According to McCullough, there is no doubt that he will mesh well into the Alabama culture once Bob arrives on campus.

"Just a tremendous kid," McCullough said. "He's always got a smile on his face. Always comes out and works hard every day. An all-around good kid. One of the best things about him is his ability to do the little things so well and work hard at them. He's super tough, too. We pride ourselves on playing a hard-nosed brand of defense here and he does that. He had a tremendous year for us last year and I think that will continue next year. He is going to get after it.

"I'm glad he has the chance now to play big-time college football."