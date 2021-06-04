2023 DB Caleb Presley Mesmerized After Offer from Nick Saban on Visit to Alabama

The Sammamish, Wash. product has earned offers from the Crimson Tide and Auburn in the last two days alone with a trip to Athens looming this weekend

Caleb Presley, a class of 2023 defensive back from the Great Northwest, and a group of other top-tier prospects from the state of Washington made their way down to the Deep South this week for visits to Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

"I enjoyed my time a whole lot at Alabama," Presley told BamaCentral. "I like how the facility was organized and how everyone moved as one unit. I got to learn from some of the best coaches out there and I just enjoyed it a lot."

Presley's on-campus workout in Tuscaloosa at the first camp of the summer for the Crimson Tide resulted in him earning a scholarship offer from Coach Nick Saban himself.

The workout consisted of specific defensive back drills, 40-yard dash, vertical jump and then one-on-one drills with wide receivers and, on the very first play, Presley showed why he belonged, showcasing his 6-foot, 170-pound frame.

"On the first play, I got an interception against one of the best receivers there," Presley said. "It felt good to be out there and competing against some of the best recruits on the field."

Coming into Wednesday's visit, contact was at a minimum between Alabama and Presley but now thanks to a scholarship offer from Saban, a relationship has blossomed between the two.

"Getting the offer was the most exciting part to me," Presley said. "Being in his office and him telling me I had a full-ride scholarship meant a whole lot. I mean, he is such a legendary coach."

Growing up thousands of miles away from Tuscaloosa and only being able to watch the Crimson Tide on television, the Eastside Catholic High School standout had high expectations for his visit, which he said were exceeded.

"Alabama develops first-round picks every single year to the NFL," Presley said. "That's one of my dreams and Alabama consistently does that... Getting to actually see the campus in-person exceeded my expectations. It was just cool to see what goes into producing those first-round picks. I got to see how they workout, train and recover and really see how they are able to compete and be the best."

Presley also got to meet with Alabama assistants Jay Valai and Holmon Wiggins to begin forming the relationships that will last for throughout his recruitment.

"The coaches showed me a good time and I loved getting to talk to them and build that relationship," Presley said. "Me and Coach Wiggins chopped it up for a while."

Despite the distance from home, Presley says he can see himself ending up at Alabama given the Crimson Tide's ability to bring in top-level talent at every position.

He also visited Auburn on Thursday, where he earned another offer from the Tigers. Presley is in Athens to visit Georgia this weekend then he will travel to Texas next weekend.

Other schools to watch in the battle for Presley's services are Washington, Notre Dame, Washington State, USC and Oregon.

"I will say this, I can see myself competing with the very best and Alabama does that," Presely said. "They have been doing it for years now so why not consider them as an option for me? That's my mentality. I want to go up against the best and I see Alabama doing that."