Alabama Commit Ty Simpson Shines After Day One of Elite 11 Finals

The future Crimson Tide signal caller is making a name for himself in California by standing out amongst the nation's best.

It didn't take long for Alabama commit Ty Simpson to impress at the Elite 11 Finals at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California.

The 2022 quarterback shined on Wednesday in front of camp counselors like North Carolina's Sam Howell, Liberty's Malik Willis, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma State's Dorian Thompson-Robinson and coaches Quinn Avery, Jordan Palmer and Josh Johnson.

"I thought I had a solid day," Simpson told Sports Illustrated All-American. "There are some good guys here who can really spin the ball so I'm excited to see how the rest of the week goes."

Sports Illustrated All-American's group of analysts were wowed by Simpson's ability, naming him the Most Valuable Player following the first day.

"It was a close call, but the Alabama commitment’s consistency was unmatched on the first day of the marathon week. Whether it was the mechanics, delivery, velocity or overall accuracy, the SIAA staff didn’t see many missteps from the Tennessean. He was particularly accurate while in the pocket, working to all three levels, often hitting the intended target on the numbers.

"While on the move, his athleticism shined through and allowed for relatively easy-looking completions, even when working against the grain. Simpson showed no weaknesses out of the gate."

Simpson has been committed to the Crimson Tide since February and took his official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend. He is one of eight commitments in Alabama's 2022 class that includes running backs Le'veon Moss and Emmanuel Henderson, tight ends Elijah Brown and Amari Niblack, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and Walter Bob Jr. and linebacker Robert Woodyard.