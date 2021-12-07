Alabama QB Commit Ty Simpson Named Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year

After leading his team to a state championship, Simpson was named the player of the year for his home state.

Longtime Alabama quarterback commit Ty Simpson received another award on Tuesday when he was named the Gatorade Tennessee State Player of the Year. This award is not only for athletic achievement, but goes to the player in each state who also exemplifies high character and academic success off the field.

The Westview High School product recently led his team to a 14-1 record and the Tennessee 2A state championship. Simpson completed 193 of 305 passes for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns, with just three interceptions, through 14 games of his senior season. He also added 862 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries on the ground.

According to a press release from Gatorade, Simpson is involved with his youth group at church, volunteers with Goodwill and has earned a 3.63 GPA in school.

Simpson is ranked No. 24 overall in the SI99 for the class of 2022, and is the second-ranked quarterback in his class.

By winning the award for the state of Tennessee, this makes Simpson eligible for the Gatorade National Player of the Year that has been won in the past by players like Arik Gilbert, JT Daniels and Kyler Murray.

Current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the California Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019-20, and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award in Hawaii for the class of 2017. Alabama defensive back Kristian Story won the award for the state of Alabama in 2019.

The 2021-22 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year is Hueytown junior quarterback Earl Woods.