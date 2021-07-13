Alabama Target DB Denver Harris Ranked Top Cornerback in 2022 Class by Sports Illustrated All-American

Harris, one of the 2022 recruits that the Crimson Tide is in hot pursuit of, tops SIAA's list of the best cornerbacks in the country

In Sports Illustrated All-American's latest prospect rankings, which details the best cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, Houston product and Alabama target Denver Harris stood out among the rest.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defender was rated No. 1 in the nation at his position by recruiting director John Garcia Jr. and the rest of the team at SIAA. The SI99, which ranks prospects regardless of position, will be released in early August.

Harris took an official visit to Tuscaloosa at the end of June and is also considering LSU, Texas A&M and Texas.

Check out what makes his game so special:

"1. Denver Harris

Vitals: 6'1", 180 pounds

School: Houston (Texas) North Shore

Recruiting: Considering Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, others

In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot."

Another Crimson Tide target is USC commit Domani Jackson, who also took a trip to the Capstone last month which he said "opened his eyes." Jackson checked out at No. 3 and was followed by IMG Academy's Daylen Everette and Michigan commit Will Johnson.

Here is what SIAA said about Jackson:

"3. Domani Jackson

Vitals: 6'1", 185 pounds

School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Recruiting: Committed to USC

Perhaps the most physically impressive-looking secondary prospect in the country, Jackson backs it up with a true comfort while out on the island and some of the most impressive pound-for-pound speed samples and track times in the nation. When he was in the 10.7-second range as a sophomore, following a breakout 2019 season in perhaps the best league in high school football, the college football world accepted him as a future force. Since, Jackson has put on more muscle and trimmed his time on a consistent basis, breaking 10.5 on three occasions since June alone. The wheels show up on tape, allowing him to play aggressive at the line of scrimmage and with physicality. The Trojan verbal commitment, still considering Alabama and others, may be America's best at playing the football through the target's hands."