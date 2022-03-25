Assessing Alabama Football’s 2023 Wide Receiver Targets

Who is the Crimson Tide going after at the wide receiver position in the 2023 recruiting cycle and which former Alabama legend do they compare to?

Wide receiver.

It’s a position that has evolved and changed the game of college football so much over the last 10 years or so. It’s been a position that has Alabama has found the most elite talent at under Nick Saban, too.

In the 2022 cycle, the Crimson Tide was able to retool and rebuild with playmakers like Kobe Prentice, Aaron Anderson, Kendrick Law, Shazz Preston and Isaiah Bond. Not to mention, Alabama took advantage of the transfer portal and got a highly-coveted player in Georgia’s Jermaine Burton.

The 2023 class will be no different, as the Crimson Tide will aim big and look to fill the pieces for that next championship roster. Here is a look at some of the key targets and who they compare to of Alabama lore:

5-star WR Brandon Inniss (American Heritage - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

@brandon5star2 on Twitter 5-star wide out Brandon Inniss

Inniss is a former Oklahoma commit who is arguably the best pass catcher in the country. USC, now led by Lincoln Riley, and Miami will likely both be the biggest threats to Alabama for his commitment. The Sunshine State standout is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on April 8.

Alabama comparison: John Metchie III. A possession receiver that can make the big catch in traffic. Route running is crisp and can burn defenders after the catch. A willing and elite blocker in the run game.

5-star Shelton Sampson Jr. (Catholic - Baton Rouge, La.)

LSU Country on Sports Illustrated 5-star pass catcher Shelton Sampson Jr.

The Crimson Tide landing high-level receivers out of the state of Louisiana is becoming the norm. After getting its top two pass catchers in the 2022 cycle, Alabama is at it again with Sampson and he is certainly a priority target for both, Saban and LSU’s Brian Kelly. Like with Preston and Law, this recruitment appears destined for a Tide-Tigers battle yet again.

Alabama comparison: Julio Jones. Sampson’s 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame makes him standout from a lot of ‘23 prospects. His combination of size, speed and catch radius make him a nightmare matchup in the red zone. Sampson is primed to be a headache for opposing defensive coordinators wherever he ends up.

4-star Johntay Cook II (DeSoto - DeSoto, Texas)

4-star wide receiver Johnny Cook II on a visit to Alabama

Cook’s destination could very well be dependent on a big-name 2023 quarterback - Arch Manning. The Lone Star State product is being courted by the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Alabama comparison: Calvin Ridley. Quick burst off the line of scrimmage that helps him get behind a defense for major gains. Cook has lots of room to add weight at strength for only being listed in the 170’s for weight. He is also versatile enough to play in both the slot and outside receiver roles.

4-star Bryson Rodgers (Wiregrass Ranch - Zephyrills, Fla.)

Bryson Rodgers’ Instagram 4-star Bryson Rodgers during a visit to Tuscaloosa earlier this spring

Rodgers has been the most frequent visitor to Tuscaloosa out of the players listed here, with three unofficial trips and one earlier this month for Junior Day. An official visit is a certainty to come in the near future. Auburn is on deck for Rodgers this weekend. Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, among others are major players in his recruitment. However, it wouldn’t be a vintage Crimson Tide recruiting class without snagging an elite pass catcher from the state.

Alabama comparison: DeVonta Smith. Rodgers might be a couple inches taller than the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner but his frame and skill set is very similar - sharp route-running and ability to take over games on a dime. Well above-average speed that can make him deadly after the catch.

Others to watch

Photo | Jalen Hale's Instagram account, @oso8jay 5-star prospect Jalen Hale All Seminoles on Sports Illustrated 4-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on a visit to Florida State Aidan Mizell’s Instagram 4-star Aidan Mizell visited the Capstone back in February

A Texas product that the Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix for is 5-star Jalen Hale, who visited Tuscaloosa for Junior Day earlier this month for the first time. Hale is a three-sport athlete in football, track & field and basketball and could quite possibly be the most athletic receiver in this class. The usual suspects - Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas A&M are heavily involved.

Speed has been a trait that Saban and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff has valued enormously over the last few cycles and 4-star Aidan Mizell fits that bill. As the son of a former Florida track star, the Gators will be hard to beat but Alabama is in good position after attending one of the Crimson Tide’s Junior Days earlier this year.

4-star Hykeem Williams, a South Florida product, is expected to be on campus on April 2. Miami is a program getting the most buzz for the gifted 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker.

As for the in-state prospects, Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English is one to keep an eye on after a junior season that saw him average over 15 yards a catch. He isn’t quite six foot, but plays much larger than that on the gridiron. An Iron Bowl battle is looking over his recruitment.