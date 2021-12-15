Electrifying 2022 Prospect Jamarion Miller Latest Running Back to Sign With Alabama Football

Miller flipped his commitment from Texas to the Crimson Tide back on Thanksgiving Day

From the get-go, the plan for Alabama football was always to sign multiple running backs in the 2022 recruiting class and mission accomplished.

Along with Geneva County's (Hartford, Ala.) Emmanuel Henderson, Jamarion Miller from Tyler, Texas is the latest tailback to sign on the dotted line with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Miller flipped his original commitment from Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns to Alabama back on Thanksgiving Day and shut down his recruitment. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back will enroll early in Tuscaloosa.

In 11 games during his senior campaign at Tyler Legacy, Miller tallied 1,355 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while catching six additional scores for a total of 380 yards. As a junior in 2020, Miller averaged 10 yards per carry.

Unlike years in the past like the 2021 which saw Alabama land seven players from the Lone Star State, Miller is currently the only signee from the state of Texas.

Miller officially visited Tuscaloosa during the weekend of October 23rd, nearly a month before his verbal pledge. Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma were all involved in his recruitment at some point.

Alabama could very well be done at the running back position for the 2022 cycle but Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is a name to watch if the Crimson Tide decide to try and add more depth to a position that took hit after hit in 2021.