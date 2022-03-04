Five Things to Watch for During Alabama's Second Junior Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is set to host a few of the nation’s top prospects this weekend as it holds its second Junior Day of the year.

The Crimson Tide held its first Junior Day on Jan. 29 and landed its first commit of the 2023 class in defensive back Elliot Washington II two days later. Since then, Alabama also added a commitment from five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley. Both commits will be back in town this weekend as they look to help the Crimson Tide add to its current class.

Along with Hurley and Washington, Alabama’s list of visitors includes six five-star prospects as well as several other key targets.

Here are five things to watch out for over the weekend.

The five-star headliners Ernst Peters | The Ledger

Cormani McClain will be the highest-rated recruit in attendance this weekend. The five-star prospect from Lakeland, Fla., is the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Last month, he included Alabama in his top eight schools along with BYU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon.

McClain won’t be the only five-star cornerback visiting. Tony Mitchell, who ranks as the nation’s No. 19 overall player and No. 3 cornerback, will be making the one-hour trip from Alabaster, Ala.

Mitchell will be joined by fellow Thompson High School teammate Peter Woods, who ranks as the No. 28 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation. Last week, BamaCentral included the five-star defensive tackle as a possible candidate to be the Crimson Tide’s next commit.

Another name to watch is five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who posted a time of 20.79 in the indoor 200-meter dash last month. The Washington D.C. native is equally skilled as a pass-catcher and an edge rusher.

Five-star edge rusher Malik Bryant (Orlando, Fla.) and five-star receiver Jalen Hale (Longview, Texas) will also be on hand. Alabama has a better chance with Bryant than it does with Hale. However, the Crimson Tide has had success nabbing elite pass-catchers from the Lone Star State, signing JoJo Earle last year after reeling in Jaylen Waddle in 2018.