Five Things to Watch for During Alabama's Second Junior Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is set to host a few of the nation’s top prospects this weekend as it holds its second Junior Day of the year.
The Crimson Tide held its first Junior Day on Jan. 29 and landed its first commit of the 2023 class in defensive back Elliot Washington II two days later. Since then, Alabama also added a commitment from five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley. Both commits will be back in town this weekend as they look to help the Crimson Tide add to its current class.
Along with Hurley and Washington, Alabama’s list of visitors includes six five-star prospects as well as several other key targets.
Here are five things to watch out for over the weekend.
The five-star headliners
Cormani McClain will be the highest-rated recruit in attendance this weekend. The five-star prospect from Lakeland, Fla., is the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Last month, he included Alabama in his top eight schools along with BYU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon.
McClain won’t be the only five-star cornerback visiting. Tony Mitchell, who ranks as the nation’s No. 19 overall player and No. 3 cornerback, will be making the one-hour trip from Alabaster, Ala.
Mitchell will be joined by fellow Thompson High School teammate Peter Woods, who ranks as the No. 28 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation. Last week, BamaCentral included the five-star defensive tackle as a possible candidate to be the Crimson Tide’s next commit.
Another name to watch is five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who posted a time of 20.79 in the indoor 200-meter dash last month. The Washington D.C. native is equally skilled as a pass-catcher and an edge rusher.
Five-star edge rusher Malik Bryant (Orlando, Fla.) and five-star receiver Jalen Hale (Longview, Texas) will also be on hand. Alabama has a better chance with Bryant than it does with Hale. However, the Crimson Tide has had success nabbing elite pass-catchers from the Lone Star State, signing JoJo Earle last year after reeling in Jaylen Waddle in 2018.
A committed QB target
Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein committed to Texas A&M last summer, but that hasn’t stopped the Zachary, La., native from showing interest in Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound pro-style passer visited Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s game against LSU last year.
Alabama is targeting five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nicholaus Iamaleava but also holds Holstein in high regard.
Last season, Holstein was named the MaxPreps Louisiana Football Player of the Year after completing 65.1% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and the Louisiana Class 5A state title. He also ran for 518 yards and 14 more scores on 65 carries.
A potential flip
Alabama was late to show interest in Ryqueze McElderry and ultimately saw the 6-foot-3, 340-pound offensive lineman commit to Georgia last November. The Anniston, Ala., native maintains that he is still fully committed to the Bulldogs, but admits he will always have a special place in his heart for the Crimson Tide.
“I came into this world and Alabama fan before I even knew who Alabama was,” McElderry told BamaCentral last month. “It’s just in our family, everybody loves Alabama in my family. I’ve still got love for Alabama. I know that I’m committed to Georgia, but Alabama has always been my dream school. That sets Alabama apart from all the other schools.”
McElderry also has ties to Alabama’s roster as he is the cousin of freshman defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans and a good friend of freshman defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry. Both will look to sway him to the Crimson Tide during his visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
Another key in-state target
Speaking of visitors with Alabama ties, four-star defensive lineman Yhonzae Pierre will also be in town. The Eufaula, Ala., native is cousins with former Crimson Tide great Courtney Upshaw and offers the same type of disruption on defense.
During his junior season last year, Pierre recorded 55 tackles, including 16 stops for a loss and seven sacks. Earlier this year, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender listed Alabama among his top schools along with Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Penn State.
Hurley the helper
Former four-star receiver Agiye Hall helped Alabama get things rolling in the 2021 class after committing to the Crimson Tide early in the recruiting process. Last year five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander helped rally the 2022 class after recommitting to Alabama in July.
This year, Hurley could be the next top commit to put on his recruiting hat for the Crimson Tide. After announcing his commitment last week, the Florence, Ala., native told BamaCentral that he will now turn his attention to bringing more talent to Tuscaloosa with him. That work begins this weekend as he’ll look to get in the ear of several of the big names in attendance.
“Why not Alabama?" Hurley said of his pitch to fellow recruits. "Look at the numbers, look at anything you want, Bama's the best. If you feel like you're the best of the best, go play with the best of the best.”