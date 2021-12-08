Former Florida Commit WR Isaiah Bond Flips to Alabama

With the early signing day just a week away, Alabama football picked up another commitment in the class of 2022 on Tuesday night.

Former Florida commit Isaiah Bond announced his intentions to sign with the Crimson Tide on CBSHQ.

"I've been competing against the best my whole life, and I feel like to reach the next level of my academics and athletics going through that program suits me well," Bond said during his announcement.

Bond originally committed to the Gators back in May, but decommitted from Florida in November after the Gators fired head coach Dan Mullen. (Florida recently hired former Alabama assistant Billy Napier as head coach.)

The wide receiver out of Georgia received an offer from Alabama in March and took his official visit in June, enjoying time with Coach Saban and Ms. Terry.

At 5'11" and 175 pounds, Bond is smaller in stature for a wide receiver, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in speed and explosiveness. He's a real threat over the top for the home run ball comparable to Jameson Williams on Alabama's current roster.

Out of Buford High School, Bond joins his high school teammate safety Jake Pope in Alabama's 2022 class.

Alabama has had a lot of success under Saban in turning wide receivers into NFL draft picks like Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to name a few. He said that was a factor in his decision.

"A lot of Heisman candidates, great players," Bond said. "To be the best, you've got to compete against the best, and to go against it every day in practice is just going to get you better.

Bond joins Aaron Anderson and Kobe Prentice as wide receivers in Alabama's 2022 class, and the group could add at least one more before all is said and done.

Overall, Bond is the 21st verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide for a class that is currently ranked No. 1 by SI All-American. Many in the class will make it official next Wednesday Dec. 15 on college football's early signing day.