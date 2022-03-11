Skip to main content

Is the Heir Apparent to Quarterback Bryce Young On Alabama's Roster Yet?

A look at the quarterbacks on Alabama's current roster plus 2023 recruiting targets as to who will fill the void left behind Young after the 2022 season

The first of 15 spring practice sessions get underway in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon, and with that, the final time that fans will see the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in an Alabama uniform. 

With Young a foregone conclusion to head to the NFL after the 2022 campaign, its not too early to begin the speculation on who will replace arguably the Crimson Tide's best signal caller ever. His absence would leave only two scholarship players at the position which begs the question, is the heir apparent currently on the roster or one of Alabama’s major 2023 quarterback targets? 

Breaking down the options on Alabama's roster

QB Jalen Milroe - sophomore

Quarterback Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe

Could the 2023 season be Milroe’s time to shine? Following in Young’s footsteps in the 2021 recruiting cycle is no easy feat but Milroe embraced that challenge and could be in line to be the future primary signal caller of the Crimson Tide. Fans saw him in certain packages a year ago and he could play an increased role in 2022. The coaching staff admires the physicality he brings to the position and, the former Lone Star State standout could be a better passer than where Jalen Hurts, who he is often compared to, was at when he donned the crimson and white. 

QB Ty Simpson - freshman

Quarterback Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson, Alabama QB commit

The five-star 2022 signee arrived in Tuscaloosa back in December with some haughty expectations. He participated in the bowl practices leading up to the CFP semifinal against Cincinnati and national title game versus Georgia, which is very beneficial especially heading into spring. But could be the answer after Young? He has all the traits - a strong arm, gifted football mind, extremely mobile and elite accuracy. He’ll have the best shot of any to take the reigns in 2023. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 targets

QB Arch Manning (Isidore Newman - New Orleans, La.)

Quarterback Arch Manning

2023 QB Arch Manning, Newman School (LA)

The most talked about recruit in the history of modern recruiting has been slowly narrowing his options with Texas, Alabama, and Georgia leading the pack for his services. Manning obviously comes from a legendary football family that will give him a leg up no matter the destination. His natural instincts as a pocket passer, calm demeanor, ability to pick a part defenses in the short-to-intermediate game and keep plays alive make him a candidate to start right away. 

QB Eli Holstein (Zachary - Zachary, La.)

Quarterback Eli Holstein

Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein

Could Alabama put the heat on the current Texas A&M commit? It could appear that way if things go south with Manning. However, Holstein wouldn’t be a consolation prize in the slightest. He is more of that stereotype pro-style signal-caller but can push the ball down the field with the best of his class and the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder could have the highest floor of all the 2023 passers. He recently visited Alabama for Junior Day. 

QB Nico Iamaleava (Warren - Downey, Calif.)

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava

Class of 2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava

This one might be the most unrealistic as Iamaleava has been trending toward Tennessee in recent days after a visit but Alabama can't be ruled out quite yet for the five-star signal caller. The Crimson Tide has had him on campus twice in his recruitment and will likely get him in Tuscaloosa again this spring along with Georgia. Iamaleava can make any throw with his 6-foot-5 frame and isn't afraid to use his legs as a weapon either. Like other West Coast quarterbacks like Young and Tua Tagovailoa, Iamaleava possesses many natural leadership qualities that will make him the crown jewel of any recruiting class this cycle. Wherever he ends up, and with his raw talent, it will be hard for any coaching staff to keep him off the field early on in his college career. 

Caden Rose, Tommy Seidl, Andrew Pinckney
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with Binghamton

By Clayton Connick1 hour ago
Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Previewing Alabama Football's Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
JC Latham
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Which Player Has Most to Gain This Spring?

By Tyler Martin4 hours ago
3102022 Jaden Shackelford reacts after a play_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002537
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Exits SEC Tournament with More Questions than Answers

By Clay Miller5 hours ago
Kaylee Tow
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Aims To Turn Page on 20-0 Start as SEC Play Begins at LSU

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Crimson Tide Cancer Survivor Finally Gets Chance at Championship
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Crimson Tide Cancer Survivor Finally Getting Chance at Championship

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice, October 18, 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 11, 2022

By Katie Windham14 hours ago
3102022 JD Davidson drives the ball in_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002628
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Vanderbilt Basketball 82, Alabama 76

By Blake Byler14 hours ago