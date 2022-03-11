Is the Heir Apparent to Quarterback Bryce Young On Alabama's Roster Yet?

A look at the quarterbacks on Alabama's current roster plus 2023 recruiting targets as to who will fill the void left behind Young after the 2022 season

The first of 15 spring practice sessions get underway in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon, and with that, the final time that fans will see the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in an Alabama uniform.

With Young a foregone conclusion to head to the NFL after the 2022 campaign, its not too early to begin the speculation on who will replace arguably the Crimson Tide's best signal caller ever. His absence would leave only two scholarship players at the position which begs the question, is the heir apparent currently on the roster or one of Alabama’s major 2023 quarterback targets?

Breaking down the options on Alabama's roster

QB Jalen Milroe - sophomore

Quarterback Jalen Milroe Alabama Athletics

Could the 2023 season be Milroe’s time to shine? Following in Young’s footsteps in the 2021 recruiting cycle is no easy feat but Milroe embraced that challenge and could be in line to be the future primary signal caller of the Crimson Tide. Fans saw him in certain packages a year ago and he could play an increased role in 2022. The coaching staff admires the physicality he brings to the position and, the former Lone Star State standout could be a better passer than where Jalen Hurts, who he is often compared to, was at when he donned the crimson and white.

QB Ty Simpson - freshman

Quarterback Ty Simpson Ty Simpson Twitter

The five-star 2022 signee arrived in Tuscaloosa back in December with some haughty expectations. He participated in the bowl practices leading up to the CFP semifinal against Cincinnati and national title game versus Georgia, which is very beneficial especially heading into spring. But could be the answer after Young? He has all the traits - a strong arm, gifted football mind, extremely mobile and elite accuracy. He’ll have the best shot of any to take the reigns in 2023.

2023 targets

QB Arch Manning (Isidore Newman - New Orleans, La.)

Quarterback Arch Manning

The most talked about recruit in the history of modern recruiting has been slowly narrowing his options with Texas, Alabama, and Georgia leading the pack for his services. Manning obviously comes from a legendary football family that will give him a leg up no matter the destination. His natural instincts as a pocket passer, calm demeanor, ability to pick a part defenses in the short-to-intermediate game and keep plays alive make him a candidate to start right away.

QB Eli Holstein (Zachary - Zachary, La.)

Quarterback Eli Holstein Photo | Eli Holstein's Instagram account, @eli_holstein10

Could Alabama put the heat on the current Texas A&M commit? It could appear that way if things go south with Manning. However, Holstein wouldn’t be a consolation prize in the slightest. He is more of that stereotype pro-style signal-caller but can push the ball down the field with the best of his class and the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder could have the highest floor of all the 2023 passers. He recently visited Alabama for Junior Day.

QB Nico Iamaleava (Warren - Downey, Calif.)

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Nico Iamaleava's Instagram account, nico_iamaleava8

This one might be the most unrealistic as Iamaleava has been trending toward Tennessee in recent days after a visit but Alabama can't be ruled out quite yet for the five-star signal caller. The Crimson Tide has had him on campus twice in his recruitment and will likely get him in Tuscaloosa again this spring along with Georgia. Iamaleava can make any throw with his 6-foot-5 frame and isn't afraid to use his legs as a weapon either. Like other West Coast quarterbacks like Young and Tua Tagovailoa, Iamaleava possesses many natural leadership qualities that will make him the crown jewel of any recruiting class this cycle. Wherever he ends up, and with his raw talent, it will be hard for any coaching staff to keep him off the field early on in his college career.