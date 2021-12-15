Lockdown 2022 Cornerback Trequon Fegans Signs With Alabama Football

Alabama beat out the likes of Georgia, Miami and others for the coveted 6-foot-2 defensive back from the reigning AHSAA 7A state champions Thompson

One of the key prospects Alabama was able to flip in the 2022 cycle was defensive back Trequon Fegans.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder originally committed to Miami back in July, then backed off that pledge in October to join the Crimson Tide. Georgia, South Carolina and UCF wealso heavily involved in the race for his services.

Fegans made his commitment to Coach Nick Saban and company official on Wednesday morning by signing his national letter of intent. He will enroll early at the Capstone.

After spending his first three prep seasons at Oxford High School, Fegans transferred to 7A powerhouse Thompson last offseason and helped the Warriors clinch their second straight state championship earlier this month.

Sports Illustrated All-American Scouting Report

"A big cornerback well known in recruiting circles for several years, Fegans has backed up the hype at just about every turn. Though a bit more finesse than others on this list, it doesn't dampen the uncommitted Alabamian's play-making ability on offense or defense, with extreme body control and a smooth approach. He can hold his own in the boundary against a bigger target, play the football at the high point and most importantly turn you over. Whether via interception, forcing a fumble or initiating a tip drill, Fegans has a knack for making the big play. As his wiry frame fills out in college, his game will round out regardless of where he lines up. The combination of length, cover skill and sheer play-making ability make Fegans a hybrid on our board."

Height: 6'2

Weight: 181

SIAA: No. 3 Nickel, No. 70 OVR

247: No. 12 CB, No. 78 OVR

Rivals: No. 16 CB, No. 133 OVR

ESPN: No. 9 CB, No. 64 OVR