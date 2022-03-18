Offensive Line a Priority in 2023 Recruiting Class for Alabama Football

Who could the Crimson Tide land to beef up the trenches in the 2023 recruiting cycle?

Last week, the question was asked, is Bryce Young’s heir apparent already on Alabama’s roster?

It’s a fair question to ponder and the next important thing would be protection of whoever does replace the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

One of the positions of need for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 recruiting cycle is on the offensive line.

This past offseason saw the departure of assistant Doug Marrone as he only spent one year as the offensive line coach for Alabama.

Enter Eric Wolford.

Wolford comes to Tuscaloosa via Lexington, Ky., where he served as the Wildcats’ offensive line coach for the 2021 season. Wolford’s short tenure with Mark Stoops and co. came as a surprise by many as Wolford helped lead the efforts for the greatest class Kentucky has ever had in the modern era of recruiting.

Wolford was able to land a borderline five-star tackle in Kiyaunta Goodwin, who Alabama was also after, a four-star recruit Grant Bingham and three-star Nikolas Hall.

As next-in-line to develop and train the future of the Crimson Tide in the trenches, Wolford will have no shortage of talent to go after this cycle. Here is a look at who Alabama is after at the position:

OL Miles McVay (East St. Louis - East St. Louis, IL)

Four-star prospect Miles McVay

The 6-foot-6, 360-pounder has visited Tuscaloosa multiple times since he first impressed the coaching staff last summer in person and is in line for another visit to the Capstone on the 26th. "I was talking to coach Marrone a lot," McVay previously told BamaCentral. "Then they ended up calling Coach Wolford, who I had been in contact with at Kentucky a lot. We text almost every day. When you know somebody, and he wanted me at Kentucky, he called and talked to me a decent amount. ... I was important to him at Kentucky, and to see that transfer over to 'Bama, it feels good.”

OL Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston - Anniston, Ala.)

Photo | McElderry's Instagram account Anniston lineman RyQueze McElderry

McElderry’s commitment to Georgia isn’t shying Alabama away from the big 6-foot-3, 350-pounder. “I came into this world and Alabama fan before I even knew who Alabama was,” McElderry told BamaCentral last month. “It’s just in our family, everybody loves Alabama in my family. I’ve still got love for Alabama. I know that I’m committed to Georgia, but Alabama has always been my dream school. That sets Alabama apart from all the other schools.” Wolford has built a relationship with the Anniston product that spans back two seasons ago when Wolford at South Carolina. The heat will continue to be on McElderry has the cycle continues.

OL Payton Kirkland (Dr. Phillips - Orlando, Fla.)

Dr. Phillips lineman Payton Kirkland

Kirkland dropped his top five on Friday morning and included the likes of the Crimson Tide, Miami, Florida, Michigan State and Oklahoma. He is set to be at Alabama for an official visit this summer before announcing a public commitment on July 23.

OL Francis Mauigoa (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

IMG Academy’s Francois Mauigoa

Alabama and an IMG Academy prospect, how many times have you heard that one? Well, the Crimson Tide could strike gold again in the Sunshine State with the five-star Mauigoa who could join the likes of Evan Neal, JC Latham and Tyler Booker as IMG standouts to take their talents to Tuscaloosa.

OL Kadyn Proctor (Southeast Polk - Des Moines, IA)

Five-star Kadyn Proctor on an Alabama visit

Proctor is arguably the top offensive tackle in the entire 2023 recruiting class and Alabama finds itself in an interesting battle with the likes of Oregon and Iowa. The Des Moines product first came to Tuscaloosa last summer and the Crimson Tide is expected to get one of his official visits this summer before he makes his decision. The last time Alabama went into the Hawkeye State and got an elite offensive lineman was in 2014 with Ross Pierschbacher but the stage is set for Nick Saban and co. to make a big run at Proctor.

OL Wilkin Formby (Northridge - Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Tuscaloosa’s very own Wilkin Formby

Alabama might not have to go very far to land one of the more talented prospects in the country with Northridge’s Formby. He received an offer from the school back in January and would be a welcomed addition in the 2023 class. “[Coach Saban] told me that he loves the improvements that I'm constantly making," Formby previously told BamaCentral. "He says you improve or decrease, you go up or down, and you get to choose which one. He said that I'm constantly improving and notices how hard I work."