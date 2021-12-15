One of Nation's Best 2022 Signal Callers, Ty Simpson, Signs With Alabama Football

Simpson is rated as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class according to Sports Illustrated All-American

The next elite signal caller headed to Tuscaloosa is official as 2022 prospect Ty Simpson signed his national letter of intent to Alabama on Wednesday afternoon.

Simpson joined the Crimson Tide's class back in February and never wavered in his recruitment, choosing Alabama over the likes of Clemson, Tennessee and others. The Martin, Tenn. product will be an early enrollee and join the team for practices leading up to the College Football Playoff in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback capped off his senior prep season at Westview high School with a state title earlier this month. Simpson threw for 2,921 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 1,206 yards and an additional 15 scores in 2021 on his way to becoming the state of Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year. Simpson was also named the Tennessee 2021 Class 2A Mr. Football winner.

Simson will join an experienced quarterback room at the Capstone led by the reigning Heisman-Trophy winner in Bryce Young to sit behind and develop for a season or two.

"Ty has great athleticism," Westview coach Jarod Neal previously told BamaCentral. "His arm talent is off the charts. He can make any throw he wants. His competitive drive and football IQ is much higher than most high school athletes in general." During the 2020 campaign, Simpson completed 124 of his 203 pass attempts for 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 311 and an additional seven scores in a year that was shortened due to COVID-19.

Height: 6'2

Weight: 185

SIAA: No. 3 QB

247Sports: No. 3 QB, No. 27 OVR

Rivals: No. 3 QB, No. 23 OVR