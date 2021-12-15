Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

One of Nation's Best 2022 Signal Callers, Ty Simpson, Signs With Alabama Football

Simpson is rated as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class according to Sports Illustrated All-American
Author:

The next elite signal caller headed to Tuscaloosa is official as 2022 prospect Ty Simpson signed his national letter of intent to Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. 

Simpson joined the Crimson Tide's class back in February and never wavered in his recruitment, choosing Alabama over the likes of Clemson, Tennessee and others. The Martin, Tenn. product will be an early enrollee and join the team for practices leading up to the College Football Playoff in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback capped off his senior prep season at Westview high School with a state title earlier this month. Simpson threw for 2,921 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 1,206 yards and an additional 15 scores in 2021 on his way to becoming the state of Tennessee's Gatorade Player of the Year. Simpson was also named the Tennessee 2021 Class 2A Mr. Football winner.

Simson will join an experienced quarterback room at the Capstone led by the reigning Heisman-Trophy winner in Bryce Young to sit behind and develop for a season or two.

"Ty has great athleticism," Westview coach Jarod Neal previously told BamaCentral. "His arm talent is off the charts. He can make any throw he wants. His competitive drive and football IQ is much higher than most high school athletes in general." During the 2020 campaign, Simpson completed 124 of his 203 pass attempts for 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 311 and an additional seven scores in a year that was shortened due to COVID-19.

Read More

Height: 6'2

Weight: 185

SIAA: No. 3 QB

247Sports: No. 3 QB, No. 27 OVR

Rivals: No. 3 QB, No. 23 OVR

Ty Simpson, Alabama QB commit
Recruiting

One of Nation's Best 2022 Signal Callers, Ty Simpson, Signs With Alabama Football

1 minute ago
Khurtiss Perry
Recruiting

Elite In-State Pass Rusher Khurtiss Perry Chooses Alabama, Signs National Letter of Intent

23 minutes ago
Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
Bama/NFL

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker Week 15: The Return of Julio Jones

1 hour ago
Alabama commit Robert Woodyard, 2022 Linebacker
Recruiting

Mobile LB Robert Woodyard Flips from Alabama to Auburn

1 hour ago
WR commit Aaron Anderson
Recruiting

Louisiana WR Aaron Anderson Signs National Letter of Intent with Crimson Tide

2 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Secures Unanimous All-American Status; Evan Neal, Bryce Young Consensus Choices

2 hours ago
2022 ATH Amari Niblack
Recruiting

Alabama Signs Versatile 2022 Athlete Amari Niblack

2 hours ago
jeremiah
Recruiting

Top Player in Alabama, Edge Jeremiah Alexander Signs with Crimson Tide

2 hours ago