Relationship Between 2023 DB Caleb Downs and Alabama Growing After Recent Visit

Caleb Downs, one of the top players in the recruiting class of 2023, camped in Tuscaloosa last weekend and had a stellar showing.

It was the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back’s second visit to the Capstone since originally receiving an offer from assistant Jay Valai back in February.

“It was great,” Downs told BamaCentral. “I got to meet all the coaches this time. I went to the spring game but didn’t get to go in the facilities or anything. It was good because I got to see how the coaches and everybody works. I learned a lot about Alabama.”

One of the highlights for Downs, along with the hands-on coaching from the likes of Nick Saban, assistant Charles Kelly and Valai, was hanging out with fellow Georgia product and sophomore cornerback Brian Branch and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“I learned a lot about their defense,” Downs said. “I also got to talk to Brian Branch and NFL veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick. That was really cool because I didn’t know that was going to happen. He just like showed up at breakfast one of the mornings.”

During the workouts, Downs made sure to take advantage of his time with Saban.

“We met with Coach Saban on the first day,” Downs said. “I enjoyed talking with him at the camp and picking his brain about ball. He helps out a lot with the defensive backs so it was cool.”

Along with Alabama, Downs visited Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida State, Clemson and Georgia Tech during the month of June.

“[Alabama’s] pitch is that they have done it before,” Downs said. “They see the talent that I have and want to critique the things I need to work on to be the best I can be. They have developed a lot of other guys who have been in the same position as me, so why not do it here?”

Overall, Downs’ favorite part of this trip to Tuscaloosa was seeing how head athletic trainer Jeff Allen, director of sports performance David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea operate.

“Learning from their strength coach and the sports science part of it with the medical staff,” Downs said. “Meeting those guys was really cool.”

It has been nearly five months since his original offer from the Crimson Tide, and while he is in no rush to make a decision, the Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, Ga.) standout sees Alabama as one of the schools near the top in his mind.

“I’ve seen my relationship with them grow a lot,” Downs said. “When Coach Valai offered me, it was his first week there. There has been more coaches come on and recruit me and the visit that I had shows the progression.”