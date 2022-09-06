Top Alabama Basketball Target Davin Cosby Talks Tuscaloosa Visit

Alabama basketball's fall visit schedule is in full swing, and it kicked off with a visit from top target Davin Cosby this past weekend.

Cosby is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard in the Class of 2023. He is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings and ranks as the No. 93 prospect in the nation.

"[The visit] was great. It was a good experience, a great environment," Cosby told BamaCentral. "It really felt like a family over there."

One of Cosby's biggest strengths is his scoring ability, and the Alabama coaching staff sees that in him as well.

“[They see me] being that dog, that scorer," Cosby said. "In this 2023 recruiting class they have Sam [Walters] and RJ [Johnson], so they’ve got a guard, they’ve got a forward, they need that scorer. I could come in and fulfill that because I can shoot the ball very well. I can also drive and create for others.”

Some of the better aspects of Cosby's game are his shooting ability and his prowess in pick-and-roll scenarios, which both compliment the skills of Alabama's currently committed recruits.

On his visit, Cosby spent Friday in meetings with the Alabama coaching staff as well as athletic director Greg Byrne. Cosby mentioned he also got to meet Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

On Saturday Cosby got to attend the Alabama football game against Utah State, as well as view an Alabama basketball practice and play some pickup with the Alabama team afterwards.

Cosby expressed excitement about some of the new Alabama players on this year's team.

“The guys that really stood out in practice were Mark [Sears], Brandon [Miller], Jaden Bradley," Cosby said.

Cosby also noted Noah Clowney and Nimari Burnett as impressive performers in practice.

The Alabama coaching staff has been consistent in its efforts to recruit Cosby since offering him in July. Aside from head coach Nate Oats, assistant coach Antione Pettway has been Cosby's lead recruiter.

“They’ve been consistent ever since day one," Cosby said. "Since they offered me they’ve been hyped. They always text me encouraging stuff, they’ve told me what role they want me to be. It’s a tight relationship I would say.”

With his senior season approaching, Cosby recently transferred from Benedictine High School in his hometown of Richmond, Va. to Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C.

“Transferring over to Word of God is one of the best decisions I’ve made competition wise," Cosby said. "I'm going to get better. Better at my game, better at attacking the basket, being in control and getting stronger."

Cosby has three visits left before his commitment. He will visit NC State on Sept. 16, Tennessee on Oct. 15 and LSU on Oct. 22. Cosby said he will announce his commitment the weekend following his LSU visit.

