USC Commit 2022 DB Domani Jackson on Alabama Visit: "It Opened My Eyes"

Could the talented Trojans pledge be on flip watch for the Crimson Tide?

Alabama football added its first defensive back in its 2022 class on the Fourth of July with Anniston, Alabama standout Antonio Kite and the Crimson Tide could quickly be on the move to add more to its secondary.

Last month, USC commit Domani Jackson, arguably the top cornerback in the 2022 cycle and one of the top overall players, took an official visit to Tuscaloosa. He caught up with Matt Solorio of Sports Illustrated All-American recently to recap how it went.

“It opened my eyes up a lot,” Jackson told SIAA over the weekend at The Opening in Los Angeles.

The Mater Dei High School product enjoyed meeting with coach Nick Saban and the rest of the coaching staff.

"Talking to the 'GOAT' [Saban] was an unbelievable feeling," Jackson added. "He had all of his rings in front of him. We had some good conversations, their coaching staff is amazing out there. They showed me what they can do and how they can work with me. They said I could play anything. But mostly corner."

Is the talented 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender on flip watch? Alabama was able to flip another Mater Dei standout, quarterback Bryce Young, from the Trojans late in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

"I'm fully locked in on USC," Jackson, who committed to USC back in January, said.

Alabama's 2022 class currently has nine verbal commitments and is ranked 16th in the nation per SIAA. Other defensive back targets to watch are Earl Little Jr., Denver Harris, Trequon Fegans, Jake Pope, Isaiah Bond and Bryan Allen Jr.