Which Running Backs Could Alabama Add in 2023 Recruiting Class?

A look at running back targets for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 recruiting cycle including five-stars Rueben Owens and Richard Young

Running back might not be a massive need for Alabama football in the 2023 recruiting class, but nevertheless it won't stop the Crimson Tide from trying to lure the nation's best.

In 2022, Alabama dipped into the transfer portal and landed Georgia Tech's Jahmyr Gibbs and secured the signatures of high school prospects like Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller.

Gibbs could have a Jameson Williams-like year and bolt off to the NFL next offseason. Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan will both be returning from injuries this season as juniors and Trey Sanders brings the total number of backs to six for the Crimson Tide, which means that Alabama will looking to make sure it gets the most out of that position in the 2023 cycle given the needs at other spots like on the defensive line, secondary, or offensive line.

Obviously, the transfer portal can shake things up but that remains to be seen. Alabama fans saw in 2021 how important depth is at that specific position, relying on future NFL Draft pick Brian Robinson Jr. for the last month of the season.

So, who is the Crimson Tide after at this premium position?

RB Richard Young (Lehigh - Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

If Arch Manning wasn't in the 2023 class, Young appears to be the prospect that many Crimson Tide fans are most enamored with. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound tailback is coming off a junior season where he rushed 196 times for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The five-star recruit visited Tuscaloosa back in January and UA could receive another visit in the coming weeks along with Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State. More recently, Florida and Miami have made headway with Young with their new respective coaching staffs led by Billy Napier and Mario Cristobal.

Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting analyst and Inside the Knights editor Brian Smith recently watched Young at an Under Armour event in South Florida: "Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh prospect Richard Young was crisp in drills as usual," Smith wrote. "He’s always serious when it’s time to practice or time to lace’em up and play a game. Miami Under Armour was no exception. Young’s burst and forward lean lead to defenders often making a business decision in the hole. At 5’11”, 200-pounds with a chiseled frame, he’s flat out a great downhill running back. He deserves all the accolades to date and will likely earn many more once in college."

RB Rueben Owens (El Campo - El Campo, Texas)

Owens received an offer from the Crimson Tide last spring, which eventually led to him visiting the Capstone for the first time in the summer then de-committing from the Texas Longhorns.

The El Campo, Texas standout is scheduled to visit Alabama yet again on March 5 for Junior Day. Saban and assistants Robert Gillespie and Drew Svoboda went in person to visit him at his school last month and have stayed in communication with the talented prospect since then. Owens posted huge numbers last season with 2,989 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries.

He is clearly one of Alabama's top target on their board at the position but the Crimson Tide will have to fend off the likes of the Longhorns, Texas A&M, USC and Georgia for the five-star's services. Owens recently told Longhorns Country that a decision will likely come before the start of his senior campaign.

RB Cedric Baxter (Edgewater - Edgewater, Fla.)

Unlike Young or Owens, Baxter didn't receive an offer from the Crimson Tide coaching staff until last fall when he rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns on his way to being named the Orlando Touchdown Club's Offensive Player of the Year.

Baxter is a former teammate of current Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary and went on an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa back in November. His top schools includes the Crimson Tide along with USC, Miami, Texas, UCF, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State.

As of now, the four-star prospect does not have a return trip to Tuscaloosa scheduled for this spring but the interest is still there on both sides.

RB Mark Fletcher (American Heritage - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

American Heritage has produced some great Crimson Tide talent in recent years like Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and 2022 signee Earl Little Jr.

Could Fletcher be next in line?

Maybe but he hasn't visited Tuscaloosa in a few years but is expected to return either this spring or summer. Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and USC are also in the mix but Cristobal and Miami could be hard to turn down for the Sunshine State product.

RB Kalib Hicks (Ryan - Denton, Texas)

Hicks is Alabama's most recent running back offer and his recruitment has taken off over the last few weeks and months with scholarships also coming from Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami and Texas Tech.

Like Owens, the three-star recruit is scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on March 5 for Junior Day. In 2021, he rushed for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns on 216 carries.