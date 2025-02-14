2027 5-Star Wideout Ethan "Boobie" Feaster Reclassifies to Class of 2026
One of the top ranked players in the entire 2027 recruiting class officially announced his reclassification this week to the class of 2026. Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, a 5-Star wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas, joined a plethora of players who felt they were ready to join the college football ranks a bit earlier than originally intended.
He took to social media to share his announcement. (Warning: Video contains strong language)
Feaster was one of Alabama's top priority prospects in the 2027 recruiting class and remains as such for the 2026 class now. He joins fellow top Tide target Ezavier Crowell as the second player to reclassify in the last month.
Crowell, who is an in-state prospect from Jackson, Alabama, went from being ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state to now the No. 6, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Similar to Crowell, Feaster saw a slight dip in rankings, moving from the No. 1 overall player in the state of Texas to now the No. 3. He stands at 6-foot, 175 lbs., giving him a build similar to that of Alabama's own Ryan Williams. Feaster is a natural athlete with a great feel for the game and is smooth in and out of his routes.
He has strong hands and, despite his smaller stature, is able to win contested catches more often than not. All around, Feaster is a premier receiver talent in next year's class and Alabama will likely be in the mix throughout his recruitment.