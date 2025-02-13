Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 12 Alabama Softball at Clearwater Invitational

Game times, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide travels to Clearwater to take on San Diego State, Liberty, Ohio State, UCLA and Oklahoma State.

Katie Windham

Alabama Assistant Coach Kayla Braud and Alabama Softball Player Alexis Pupillo (31) celebrate after a hit against Arizona at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025.
Alabama Assistant Coach Kayla Braud and Alabama Softball Player Alexis Pupillo (31) celebrate after a hit against Arizona at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, Feb 8, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Some of the best teams in college softball converge upon Clearwater, Florida each February to face off in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.

This weekend will be Alabama's third time competing in the event (previously in 2020 and 2023), and the Crimson Tide will once again play five games in three days beginning with San Diego State on Friday morning.

"It's a really good tournament every single year, great RPI weekend," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "I think four of the five [opponents] played in the NCAA tournament last year, and the fifth has a brand new coaching staff, and they're undefeated after opening weekend, so anyone's going to be good.

"But the three things–– starting pitching, team defense and a key it, so if we can keep people close, and our pitcher and defense do their job, I feel like we have an opportunity this year to score against anybody. It's just going to be a great weekend of softball."

Here's what you need to do about Team 29's weekend down in Clearwater:

How to Watch No. 12 Alabama at Clearwater Invitational

Who:Alabama (4-1), San Diego State (3-2), Liberty (5-0), Ohio State (4-0), No. 4 UCLA (5-0), No. 10 Oklahoma State (2-2)

When: Friday, Feb. 14 vs. San Diego State – 11 a.m. CT – SEC Network
Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Liberty – 3:30 p.m. CT – ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Ohio State – 9 a.m. CT – ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. No. 4 UCLA – 3 p.m. CT – ESPNU
Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State – 5 p.m. CT - ESPN

Where: Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, Florida

Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.

Series history:

Overall vs. San Diego State: 0-0

Overall vs. Liberty: 5-1

Overall vs. Ohio State: 4-2

Overall vs. UCLA: 1-11

Overall vs. Oklahoma State: 4-1

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

