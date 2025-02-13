How to Watch: No. 12 Alabama Softball at Clearwater Invitational
Some of the best teams in college softball converge upon Clearwater, Florida each February to face off in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.
This weekend will be Alabama's third time competing in the event (previously in 2020 and 2023), and the Crimson Tide will once again play five games in three days beginning with San Diego State on Friday morning.
"It's a really good tournament every single year, great RPI weekend," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "I think four of the five [opponents] played in the NCAA tournament last year, and the fifth has a brand new coaching staff, and they're undefeated after opening weekend, so anyone's going to be good.
"But the three things–– starting pitching, team defense and a key it, so if we can keep people close, and our pitcher and defense do their job, I feel like we have an opportunity this year to score against anybody. It's just going to be a great weekend of softball."
Here's what you need to do about Team 29's weekend down in Clearwater:
How to Watch No. 12 Alabama at Clearwater Invitational
Who:Alabama (4-1), San Diego State (3-2), Liberty (5-0), Ohio State (4-0), No. 4 UCLA (5-0), No. 10 Oklahoma State (2-2)
When: Friday, Feb. 14 vs. San Diego State – 11 a.m. CT – SEC Network
Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Liberty – 3:30 p.m. CT – ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Ohio State – 9 a.m. CT – ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. No. 4 UCLA – 3 p.m. CT – ESPNU
Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State – 5 p.m. CT - ESPN
Where: Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, Florida
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.
Series history:
Overall vs. San Diego State: 0-0
Overall vs. Liberty: 5-1
Overall vs. Ohio State: 4-2
Overall vs. UCLA: 1-11
Overall vs. Oklahoma State: 4-1