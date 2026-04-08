2027 Cornerback Decommits from Alabama Football

2027 cornerback Nash Johnson III has decommitted from Alabama, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The three-star prospect had been committed to Alabama since Oct. 4 of last year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound standout from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is ranked as the No. 636 prospect in the class of 2027, the No. 67 cornerback and the No. 72 player in the state, per On3.

Johnson is the second member of the 2027 class to decommit from the Crimson Tide, joining consensus 4-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror, who is from Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama.

But now, Alabama is down to three commits in its 2027 class: 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star tight end Colt Lumpris and 3-star tight end Oakley Keegan. Seaborn is the lone in-state commit for the Tide, but there's obviously a long way to go.

There's no doubt that Alabama will continue to recruit in the secondary for its 2027 class. This position group, plus the safeties, are heavily populated on the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster.

Alabama's 2026 Cornerbacks

Zabien Brown, junior

Carmelo O'Neal, junior- Mercer transfer

Dijon Lee, sophomore

Nick Sherman, sophomore- JUCO transfer

Chuck McDonald, redshirt freshman

Jorden Edmonds, freshman

Zyan Gibson, freshman

Alabama's 2026 Safeties

Keon Sabb, redshirt senior

Bray Hubbard, senior

Zavier Mincey, junior

Red Morgan, junior

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., junior

Ivan Taylor, sophomore

Jireh Edwards, freshman

Rihyael Kelley, freshman

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