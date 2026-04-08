2027 Cornerback Decommits from Alabama Football
In this story:
2027 cornerback Nash Johnson III has decommitted from Alabama, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The three-star prospect had been committed to Alabama since Oct. 4 of last year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound standout from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is ranked as the No. 636 prospect in the class of 2027, the No. 67 cornerback and the No. 72 player in the state, per On3.
Johnson is the second member of the 2027 class to decommit from the Crimson Tide, joining consensus 4-star edge rusher Jabarrius Garror, who is from Vigor High School in Mobile, Alabama.
But now, Alabama is down to three commits in its 2027 class: 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star tight end Colt Lumpris and 3-star tight end Oakley Keegan. Seaborn is the lone in-state commit for the Tide, but there's obviously a long way to go.
There's no doubt that Alabama will continue to recruit in the secondary for its 2027 class. This position group, plus the safeties, are heavily populated on the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster.
Alabama's 2026 Cornerbacks
- Zabien Brown, junior
- Carmelo O'Neal, junior- Mercer transfer
- Dijon Lee, sophomore
- Nick Sherman, sophomore- JUCO transfer
- Chuck McDonald, redshirt freshman
- Jorden Edmonds, freshman
- Zyan Gibson, freshman
Alabama's 2026 Safeties
- Keon Sabb, redshirt senior
- Bray Hubbard, senior
- Zavier Mincey, junior
- Red Morgan, junior
- Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., junior
- Ivan Taylor, sophomore
- Jireh Edwards, freshman
- Rihyael Kelley, freshman
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver