4-Star Running Back Decommits From Alabama
4-Star class of 2025 running back Anthony "Turbo" Rogers from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama has officially decommitted from the Crimson Tide, according to Chad Simmons of On3.
Rogers says he will be deciding between Ohio State and Georgia, both of which have pursued the talented back heavily since even before his commitment to Alabama. His most recent visit was to Columbus for Ohio State's 45-0 victory over Purdue.
The 5-foot-8, 190 lb. back had been committed to the Tide since June. He is ranked as the No. 13 player in the state and the No. 11 running back in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Rogers is the third decommitment in the last week for the Crimson Tide, as linebacker Dawson Merritt flipped his commitment to Nebraska and wide receiver Caleb Cunningham also flipped his commitment to Ole Miss. With early signing day for football less than a month away (December 4), could this current trend spell trouble for Alabama?
As of now, Kalen DeBoer and his staff still hold one of the nation's top recruiting classes for 2025, ranking No. 3 in the 247Sports composite ranking, but they look to have their work cut out for them if they hope to secure a No. 1 class.