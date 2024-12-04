Alabama Adds Another Flip to 2025 Recruiting Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are on a recruiting hot streak as early signing period nears. On Wednesday, Alabama flipped yet another player in the 2025 class, bringing the class total to now 21 signees.
4-Star wide receiver and now former LSU commit Derek Meadows has officially flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide. His decision to leave LSU comes just weeks after the Tigers also missed out on 5-Star quarterback Bryce Underwood who flipped to Michigan. He had been committed since July of this year.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 200 lbs., Meadows is a tall, lengthy target who has proven his ability to catch contested balls at a high rate. He is a two sport athlete, also suiting up for the Bishop Gorman Gaels track and field team. Meadows was even named the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore.
With excellent speed and a massive catch radius due to his 80" wingspan, Meadows should be a mismatch waiting to happen every time he steps on the field.
The talented wideout is the second player to flip their commitment to the Crimson Tide this week, joining East Lansing, Michigan running back Jace Clarizio who made his announcement a day prior on November 26th. Alabama also dipped into the 2027 recruiting class this week, picking up a commitment from athlete Alexander Ward from Marietta, Georgia.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Alabama is expected to host several of the top talents from the upcoming recruiting class and more this week as the Tide takes on Auburn in its final game of the season on November 30th.