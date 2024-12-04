Alabama Adds Coveted Georgia Linebacker to Class of 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off National Early Signing Day with a bang as the program's made a steady string of social media posts celebrating each signee in the Class of 2025.
The Crimson Tide announced on Wednesday linebacker Luke Metz filed his paperwork and is officially a member of the Alabama football program.
Metz is a 4-star athlete out of Mill Creek High School in Dacula, Ga. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and is considered the No. 32 linebacker in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
Metz chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and several others as his recruitment took a serious uptick after Alabama offered a scholarship.
He's one of three linebackers expected to sign with Alabama today as Duke Johnson and Abduall Sanders Jr. join him in the Class of 2025.
Mill Creek finished the season 7-4 but Metz still had an outstanding year, recording 79 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles during his senior season. In his final high school game he tallied 15 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. Additionally, he helped the Mill Creek offense, pulling in 10 receptions for 174 yards and eight total touchdowns. He's expected to enroll early and join the Crimson Tide
Metz has been one of the more vocal members of the Class of 2025 as he grew up cheering for the Crimson Tide and has been a unifying voice while the program has undergone its transition to Kalen DeBoer.