Alabama Earns Commitment from In-State Quarterback Prospect

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Trent Seaborn has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 200 QB from Alabaster, AL chose the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, Miami, & Oregon



“Staying home! AGTG and RTR!”https://t.co/gwspKYjl7u pic.twitter.com/Y4ropRtJyZ