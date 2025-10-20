Alabama Earns Commitment from In-State Quarterback Prospect
After the Crimson Tide rolled to its fourth straight victory against a top-25 opponent at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff received even more good news.
4-Star 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama officially announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Sunday, October 19, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 200 lbs., Seaborn is one of the most intriguing signal callers in the 2027 class. His varsity career began in 2022 when the then eighth grader took over as the starter for one of the state's top football programs, Thompson, in the final regular season game of the year.
Just five games later, Seaborn led the Warriors to a 49-24 state title game win over Auburn High School.
Since then, the impressive quarterback has compiled a 28-8 record as the starter, leading his team to another state championship win in 2023. Across 46 appearances in his four years with Thompson, Seaborn has completed 69 percent of his passes for 8,834 yards and 91 touchdowns.
He is currently ranked as the No. 18 signal caller in the class and the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and held offers from the likes of Miami, Oregon, South Carolina, Arizona State and many more.
With the addition of Seaborn, Alabama now holds five commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, and could be close to adding even more talent. The 4-Star quarterback was just one of many highly touted talents in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's win over Tennessee.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- IOL Jatori Williams, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 09/29/2025)
- DB Nash Johnson III, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Powder Springs, Georgia (Committed 10/04/2025)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)