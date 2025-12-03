Alabama Running Back Commit Flips to Illinois
Javari Barnett has changed his mind, as on early national signing day, the Alabama running back commit flipped to Illinois.
He was originally a member of Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class, but flipped his commitment on June 23 of this year after an official visit to Tuscaloosa.
Barnett, though rated as just a 3-Star prospect, is skilled back with excellent contact balance. His 5-foot-11, 205 lb. build gives him the ability to gain tough yardage inside, but he is athletic enough to be a threat in the open field as well.
Alabama is left with in-state five star Ezavier Crowell as its only running back commit and signee of the 2026 class.
One of the most electrifying prospects in the entire 2026 class, Crowell is as dominant a back as has been seen in recent years. He stands 5-foot-11, 205 lbs., but is able to use his compact frame to absolutely decimate opposing defenses. Originally a member of the 2027 class, Crowell reclassified in January of 2025, and has now put together one of the most incredible senior campaigns in recent memory.
In 13 games for Jackson High School, the 5-Star back has rushed for 2,324 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 184 carries -- good enough for 11.6 yards per rush. He is set to play in the state championship game on December 6 against Anniston High School.
At the time of this writing, Alabama is up to 18 signees from early national signing day.
2026 Alabama Football Signees
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025))
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Committed 12/02/2025)
