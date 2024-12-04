Alabama Football Signs Darrell Johnson to 2025 Class
Linebacker Darrell "Duke" Johnson signed his NCAA letter of intent to join the Alabama football program on Wednesday. He put the pen to paper in front of family and friends in a moment that he'll never forget.
The 4-star linebacker out of Dodge County High School in Eastman, Ga. committed to Alabama on March 20. He chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Texas A&M, UCF and Southern California.
"Me and Alabama just had a good vibe, a good coaching staff. I like the coaching staff," Johnson said after his commitment. "Me and [defensive backs] coach [Coleman Hitschler] we knocked it off pretty good, me and Kane [Wommack], the defensive coordinator, we've got a good bond, we talk every day and it's the best fit for me."
Johnson is listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and is considered the No. 12 linebacker, the No. 16 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 132 overall player in the class of 2025 by On3.
"I just want to come in and make a big impact as a freshman and get to know the scheme and the playbook and just get ready to play," Johnson said after his commitment.
He's played quarterback, running back and defensive back for Dodge County, totaling 103 tackles as a junior last season.
Johnson was Alabama's sixth commit in the Class of 2025, which elevated the Crimson Tide to the No. 10 class in the cycle. Johnson became the second linebacker in the class and the fourth defensive player.