Alabama Football Signs Mal Waldrep to 2025 Class
Offensive lineman Mal Waldrep signed his NCAA letter of intent to join the Alabama football program on Wednesday. He put the pen to paper in front of family and friends in a moment that he'll never forget.
The three-star offensive tackle committed to the Crimson Tide on June 11, just one day after five-star interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll did. Waldrep and Carroll were two of four recruits to commit to Alabama within that week as five-star quarterback Keelon Russell and four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald did so as well.
Waldrep is listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and is out of Central Phenix City High School in Phenix City, Ala. He is considered the No. 22 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 44 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class. Rivals is the only recruiting service to list him as a four-star prospect.
Waldrep took an official visit to Tuscaloosa the weekend of his commitment and chose Alabama over offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and others. His father, also named Mal, played for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2002.
Waldrep was Alabama's 14th commit in its class of 2025, keeping the Tide as the nation's No. 3 class behind Ohio State and Notre Dame at the time, according to 247Sports.
He started at left tackle for the Central Phenix City Red Devils last season as they went 14-0 to claim the Alabama Class 7A state championship. Waldrep played at Central Phenix City with two Alabama Class of 2024 members in defensive back Red Morgan and defensive lineman Isaia Faga.