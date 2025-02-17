Bama Central

Alabama Lines Up Visit with Top 2026 Offensive Line Prospect

Ekene Ogboko is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as one of the best players at his position in the class.

Mason Woods

2026 4-Star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer
2026 4-Star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer / Credit @Ekene_Ogboko on X
In this story:

Kalen DeBoer's second offseason as leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide has gotten off to somewhat of a slow start thus far, landing just a single commitment in the 2026 class up to this point.

Despite this, Alabama still appears to be in position to finish with a one of the nation's top classes once again by the conclusion of next year's cycle.

This week, the Crimson Tide lined up yet another summer visit with an elite prospect from the 2026 recruiting class. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, Alabama is set to host 4-Star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko from Durham, North Carolina on June 7th for an official visit.

He is expected to also visit Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame as well this summer.

Ogboko stands at 6-foot-6, 280 lbs., giving him size to play at both tackle or on the interior. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 player at his position in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina.

He recently visited Tuscaloosa for Alabama's annual junior day festivities on February 1st, but was also in attendance of the Tar Heels' Junior Day the week prior.

A multi-sport athlete, Ogboko also plays basketball and, across two seasons, has averaged 7.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks. With a unique athleticism for someone of his size, Ogboko has incredibly high potential, and is potentially one of the highest ceiling players in the entire class.

In the 2025 recruiting class, Alabama locked down another multi-sport star in offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd. While Ogboko doesn't suit up on the baseball diamond like Lloyd, there are many similarities between the two players' skill sets.

See Also...

Riley Quick's Road Back: Alabama Pitcher Envisions Big Season with Return to Mound

2027 5-Star Wideout Ethan "Boobie" Feaster Reclassifies to Class of 2026

Alabama Softball Blows Another Late Lead in Clearwater Finale against Oklahoma State

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Recruiting