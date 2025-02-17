Alabama Lines Up Visit with Top 2026 Offensive Line Prospect
Kalen DeBoer's second offseason as leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide has gotten off to somewhat of a slow start thus far, landing just a single commitment in the 2026 class up to this point.
Despite this, Alabama still appears to be in position to finish with a one of the nation's top classes once again by the conclusion of next year's cycle.
This week, the Crimson Tide lined up yet another summer visit with an elite prospect from the 2026 recruiting class. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, Alabama is set to host 4-Star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko from Durham, North Carolina on June 7th for an official visit.
He is expected to also visit Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame as well this summer.
Ogboko stands at 6-foot-6, 280 lbs., giving him size to play at both tackle or on the interior. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 player at his position in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina.
He recently visited Tuscaloosa for Alabama's annual junior day festivities on February 1st, but was also in attendance of the Tar Heels' Junior Day the week prior.
A multi-sport athlete, Ogboko also plays basketball and, across two seasons, has averaged 7.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks. With a unique athleticism for someone of his size, Ogboko has incredibly high potential, and is potentially one of the highest ceiling players in the entire class.
In the 2025 recruiting class, Alabama locked down another multi-sport star in offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd. While Ogboko doesn't suit up on the baseball diamond like Lloyd, there are many similarities between the two players' skill sets.