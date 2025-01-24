Elite 2026 Edge Rusher Names Alabama in Top Three
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide recruiting staff appear to be closing in on one of the top prospects from the class of 2026.
4-Star edge rusher Khamari Brooks from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, officially named Alabama in his top three schools this week alongside Georgia and Clemson.
Brooks is currently ranked as the No. 19 player in the Peach State and the No. 11 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports. He stands at 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. and possesses skills as both a speed and power rusher. A two-way player, Brooks also lines up at tight end and is a receiving threat on any play due to his size and athleticism.
He recently attended Georgia's annual Junior Day on January 18 and told Anna Adams of 247Sports, "The Georgia visit was great," he continued, " The best part was being able to get up there and learn more about the program and how they develop players."
The Tide was one of the first power four programs to extend an offer to the talented junior in September of 2024, and he is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on February 1st for Alabama's own Junior Day festivities.
As of now, the Tide holds just a single commitment for the 2026 class. Zyan Gibson, an in-state prospect from Gadsden City, recently announced his commitment back in December, choosing Alabama over Auburn, Miami and Tennessee.
While the 2026 class is a bit light currently, the Tide seems to be making strides with many of the top players in the class. Stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond with the football recruiting tracker.