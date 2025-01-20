Kalen DeBoer and Nick Sheridan Visit Top 2026 Quarterback Prospect
Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan have been active on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of the Tide's 2024 season. The pair have made stops all around the southeast recently, paying visits to some of the top talents from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.
The two Crimson Tide coaches were in Tennessee on Monday to see the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the 2026 class, Jared Curtis, at his home in Nashville. He recently named Alabama among his top six schools, which also included Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina.
The 6-foot-4, 225 lb. signal caller is the top ranked player in the state of Tennessee and currently holds offers from over 40 division one programs. He is a precision passer with the ability to extend plays with his legs, though he thrives within the pocket.
Suiting up for Nashville Christian School, Curtis has put together an impressive three years of varsity football, throwing for over 7,600 yards with 92 touchdowns on 61 percent completion. Initially beginning his football career as a running back, the now top ranked quarterback made the move under center in his freshman year. That season, Curtis ended with 2,313 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, earning him runner up for Mr. Football in Tennessee.
As of now, the Tide holds just a single commit for the 2026 class: cornerback Zyan Gibson. According to 247Sports composite ranking, Alabama is ranked No. 46 in the nation and 12th in the SEC.
While the class at this point is certainly a bit underwhelming, consisting of just one name, there is plenty of time left for DeBoer and his staff to offer and recruit premium talent to the roster. The group did exactly that in DeBoer's first tumultuous offseason, pulling together a second ranked class on short notice, and then followed it up with another second ranked class for this year.