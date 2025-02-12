Bama Central

Elite 2026 Offensive Tackle Immanuel Iheanacho Names Alabama in Final Schools

Iheanacho is the top ranked player in the state of Maryland and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently features just one commit for next year, could be closing in on one of the top ranked overall players in the class of 2026.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Immanuel Iheanacho, a 6-foot-6, 345 lb. offensive tackle prospect from Rockville, Maryland, officially released his list of top-11 schools this week. The behemoth offensive tackle named Alabama among Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Maryland, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in next year's class, Iheanacho is also the top ranked player in his home state of Maryland which has produced excellent Crimson Tide tackle talent before. Former Alabama tackle Cyrus Kouandjio hails Hyattsville which is less than an hour away from Iheanacho's hometown of Rockville.

In 2024, as a junior, Iheanacho helped lead the Georgetown Prep Hoyas to a 7-2 record and an outright Interstate Athletic Conference title, their fifth in six years.

He features a unique combination of power and athleticism for the position with the ability to not only push defenders off the ball on run looks, but also stay in front of twitchy edge defenders in the pass game. He has freakishly long arms which he uses to his advantage, keeping most defenders at arm's length easily.

Though Iheanacho isn't the No. 1 player at his position, he is undeniably one of the most sought after talents in next year's recruiting class. If Kalen DeBoer and his staff can land a player of his caliber, the Tide would be in the driver's seat for another top ranked class.

