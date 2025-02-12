Elite 2026 EDGE Prospect Locks in Alabama Visit
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff is hard at work on the 2026 recruiting class, and this week, the Tide locked in yet another visit with an elite prospect.
Kevin Ford, Jr., who was in attendance for Alabama's junior day on February 1st, officially confirmed another Crimson Tide visit with Chad Simmons of On3. He is set to make his trip to Tuscaloosa on May 30th.
The 6-foot-3, 245 lb. defender is one of the top ranked players at his position in the 2026 class, coming in at No. 12 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Hailing from Duncanville, Texas, the same hometown as 2025 Crimson Tide signee Keelon Russell, Ford is the 17th ranked player in the state.
This past season as a junior Ford compiled an impressive 57 total tackles, 16 TFL's and 7.0 sacks. Not to mention he also forced a safety and had two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
The talented defender is also reportedly being pursued heavily by the Oklahoma Sooners, and will even make a trip to Norman on June 20th following his time in Tuscaloosa. As of now, Oklahoma holds the No. 20 ranked recruiting class in the nation with four commits while the Tide is ranked No. 54 with just a single commitment from cornerback Zyan Gibson.
With over 30 division one offers, most of which coming from power four programs, Ford is undeniably one of the top talents in not only the Lonestar state, but the nation as a whole. Landing a player of his caliber could be a catalyst for the rest of Alabama's 2026 recruiting class to fall into place.